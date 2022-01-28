

BCL now controls 150 ‘gonorooms’ in 18 DU halls

But it seems to be the same as it had been before the reopening of the university with the torture of a general student by BCL, a front organization of ruling Awami League, on Wednesday night.

Talking to a large number of students of the eighteen halls, this correspondent found more than 150 gonorooms under the control of VCL with the DU administration turning a blind eye to such culture.

Gonorooms culture reappeared especially at Bijoy Ekattor Hall, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall and Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall after the reopening of the residential halls in October last year.

Around 30-35 students sleep on the floor of each gonoroom that can accommodate less than eight.

As the authorities are unable to distribute seats among the first-year and second-year students, students have to stay at the halls under the rules set by the ruling Awami League's student organization, rather than the hall authorities.

In exchange for the accommodation, students have to attend political programmes of the BCL every three to four days in a week.

Besides, they have to ensure their presence in the guestrooms of their respective halls at night where they are taught 'manners' by Chhatra League leaders.

However, teaching manners very often takes the form of torment and torture. More than a dozen allegations against BCL have been lodged with the authorities concerned either verbally or physically or both.

But hall administrations pay hardly any heed to the plight of the victims.

More than 10 incidents of altercations, sometimes scuffles broke out among the leaders and activists of different groups of BCL in the halls in the last 4 months over seat distribution.

Abu Younus, former assistant general secretary of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Union and a post aspirant in the next BCL hall committee, said, "No student can complain that we have driven them out of the hall if they have studentship."

Asked if he (Younus) has any authority to drive out students as he has already completed his graduation, he said, "Of course. What is the task of a student organization? When a student is in trouble with a seat, it is very normal that we will help him."

Notably Abu Younus was expelled from the hall temporarily over beating a student and the hall administration issued a show-cause notice in 2017.

Convener of the Provost Standing Committee and Provost of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Prof Abdul Bashir said, "We called upon the BCL leaders of our hall and told them to do organizational activities peacefully and to behave well with the students."

"If any student complains to us, we will look into the matter," he added.

While asked about the newly created gonorooms, he said, "It is very normal that students will go to them (BCL leaders). As I know, most of the first-year students applied for seats. We will allocate the seats among them after a short viva by next week. And most of the students got seats so far as I know."

About gonoroom, Saddam said BCL also does not want such rooms, adding, "We welcome the administration's decision to abolish gonorooms."

Nurul Haque Nur, former DUCSU Vice President (VP), said the university administration has become the 'servant of the government.'

Referring to the recent BCL attack on a Qawwali concert organized by the general students at TSC, he further said when the students from different ideologies organize any programme, Chhatra League attack them with the tacit approval of the administration.

"VCL occupied the halls with the help of the administration," he further said."

Rakibul Islam Rakib, Convener of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal DU unit, said 0Chhatra League occupied the halls with their muscle power.

About the gonorooms, University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said abolishing the gonoroom was under process.

"It will take time. We seek cooperation from all concerned in this regard," he added.







