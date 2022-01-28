Video
10pc discount on bKash payment at Walton Plazas  

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Customers can now avail 10 percent discount on bKash payment while purchasing electronics and home appliances at more than 450 Walton Plaza spread across the country.
The offer will remain valid till June 30, 2022. The discount is applicable for Walton Fridge, Home Appliances, Electrical Appliances, Laptop and AC and there is no limit on the discount amount, says a press release.
Customers can avail the offer on payment through bKash app or USSD code *247#. Details of the offer and Walton Plazas are available in this link - https://www.bkash.com/offers_walton.
It is easy to make payment through bKash app while buying products from Walton. For this, a customer needs to follow a few simple steps after tapping the 'Make Payment' icon from the home screen of the app and entering the merchant number of the Walton Plaza.



