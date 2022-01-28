DSE opens full-fledged digital trading system





The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Md. Eunusur Rahman Wednesday said country's stock market still lags behind the regional ones mainly because of the lack of investors' confidence.He said this at the inaugural ceremony of [email protected] , a project of automation, held at the DSE office in Nikunja of the capital."Despite the market saw a substantial growth in market capitalisation in the last one year, it still lags behind the regional markets in terms of market cap to GDP (gross domestic product)," said as the chief guest at the event.The DSE inaugurated the complete digital system in an effort to ease and simplify the operations of the premier bourse and stakeholders including the listed companies.The paperless project has been launched with a cost of Tk 4.7 million where Indian business solution provider addteq provided technical support.He said the market has poor depth as insurance sector lacks public confidence."We will have to change this perception along with turning the market into emerging one from the frontier position," he said referring to different parameters of the regional markets.Ms. Salma Nasrin, a DSE director, Md. Shakil Rizvi, a DSE director, Mohammad Saifur Rahman, an executive director of the securities regulator, Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, DSE managing director, Md. Sayadur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) and Richard D' Rozario, president of DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA), among others, were present at the inaugural ceremony.