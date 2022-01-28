Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DSE opens full-fledged digital trading system

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Md. Eunusur Rahman Wednesday said country's stock market still lags behind the regional ones mainly because of the lack of investors' confidence.
He said this at the inaugural ceremony of [email protected], a project of automation, held at the DSE office in Nikunja of the capital.
"Despite the market saw a substantial growth in market capitalisation in the last one year, it still lags behind the regional markets in terms of market cap to GDP (gross domestic product)," said as the chief guest at the event.
The DSE inaugurated the complete digital system in an effort to ease and simplify the operations of the premier bourse and stakeholders including the listed companies.
The paperless project has been launched with a cost of Tk 4.7 million where Indian business solution provider addteq provided technical support.
He said the market has poor depth as insurance sector lacks public confidence.
"We will have to change this perception along with turning the market into emerging one from the frontier position," he said referring to different parameters of the regional markets.
Ms. Salma Nasrin, a DSE director, Md. Shakil Rizvi, a DSE director, Mohammad Saifur Rahman, an executive director of the securities regulator, Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, DSE managing director, Md. Sayadur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) and Richard D' Rozario, president of DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA), among others, were present at the inaugural ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10pc discount on bKash payment at Walton Plazas  
DSE opens full-fledged digital trading system
Stocks slide for 2nd running day amid volatile trading
EasyJet halves first-quarter loss despite Omicron
Ershad Ahmed reelected as AmCham President
Meta's awareness campaigns boost BD Covid response
NCC Bank holds workshop on RTGS system
MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft