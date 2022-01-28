Stocks slide for 2nd running day amid volatile trading

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for the second consecutive day on Thursday amid volatile trading.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE slid by 4.89 points to 7,027 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 9.82 points to 2,602 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 4.08 points to 1,499 at the close of the trading.

Turnover however, was at Tk 12.19 billion, up 9.32 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.15 billion.

Of the 381 issues traded, 184 declined, 142 advanced and 55 issues remained unchanged on the DSE. A total number of 212,127 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 261.06 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped slightly to Tk 5,629 billion on Thursday, down from Tk 5,632 billion in the previous session.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 11 points to 20,586 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX0 lost 5.58 points at 12,366, at the close.

Of the issues traded, 147 declined, 122 advanced and 43 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.88 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 480 million.







