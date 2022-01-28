Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EasyJet halves first-quarter loss despite Omicron

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

LONDON, Jan 27: British airline EasyJet slashed losses by half in the first quarter, despite the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant which disrupted the travel industry, the company said Thursday.
Pre-tax losses stood at £213 million ($288 million, 255 million euros) in the three months to the end of December, after a £423 million loss in the same period of the group's previous financial year, the no-frills carrier said in a statement.
Revenues jumped almost fivefold to £805 million in the reporting period, while cost-cutting helped offset the impact of inflation.
"EasyJet produced a significant year-on-year improvement in the first quarter, despite the short-term impact of Omicron in December, halving losses," said Chief Executive Johan Lundgren.
"During the pandemic, EasyJet has transformed many areas of the business including optimising its network and flexibility and finding sustainable cost savings. This is helping partially offset inflationary pressure."
The spread of the Omicron variant in December did hit travel bookings, but they were subsequently boosted by the UK government's recent decision to scrap Covid travel testing.
"Booking volumes jumped in the UK following the welcome reduction of travel restrictions announced on 5 January, which have been sustained and then given a further boost from the UK government's decision earlier this week to remove all testing requirements," said Lundgren. "We believe testing for travel across our network should soon become a thing of the past."
The airline, which is based in Luton north of London, now expects to return to near pre-pandemic capacity levels in the upcoming summer holiday season between July and August. "We see a strong summer ahead, with pent-up demand that will see EasyJet returning to near-2019 levels of capacity with UK beach and leisure routes performing particularly well," the CEO added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10pc discount on bKash payment at Walton Plazas  
DSE opens full-fledged digital trading system
Stocks slide for 2nd running day amid volatile trading
EasyJet halves first-quarter loss despite Omicron
Ershad Ahmed reelected as AmCham President
Meta's awareness campaigns boost BD Covid response
NCC Bank holds workshop on RTGS system
MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft