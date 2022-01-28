Video
Friday, 28 January, 2022
Business

Ershad Ahmed reelected as AmCham President

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Syed Ershad Ahmed

Syed Ershad Ahmed - Country Manager & Managing Director, Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd has         been re-elected president of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh for 2021-23 term, according to a press statement.
Election board chairperson Aftab ul Islam declared Ershad as president in the annual general meeting held on Thursday in the city while the president himself presided over the AGM, the press statement said.
Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, MasterCard has also been re-elected as the vice president and Tapas Kumar Mondal, managing director, International Beverages Private Limited ( Coca-Cola ) has been elected as the treasurer.
Other office bearers are N Rajashekaran, managing director and Citi Country Officer, Bangladesh, Citibank, N.A, Eric M. Walker, president, Chevron Bangladesh, Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman , managing director , Augmedix BD Limited and Mirza Shajib Raihan, business manager-Bangladesh, Becton Dickinson India Pvt. Ltd.
AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed Syed Ershad Ahmed is the Country Manager and Managing Director of Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd., a subsidiary of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., a major logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A having its wide operational network around the globe and enlisted in NASDAQ.
Ahmed is the former President of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FICCI).         He also served as an Executive Committee Member on the board of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh Chapter.
He was president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) from 2007 till 2009 and in the year 2019 till 2021. This is for the third time he has been reelected.
He is recipient of many national and international awards and recognitions for his outstanding contribution to business and community work, said the press release.




« PreviousNext »

