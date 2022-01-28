

NCC Bank holds workshop on RTGS system

Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations of the Bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Syed Hasnain Mamun, SVP and Head of Human Resources Division, Md. Rashidul Hasan, VP and Head of Treasury Operations, Sheikh Ibny Masud, Programmer, Payment Service Department of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Yousuf Mahmood Dewan, Principal Officer, Government Accounts and Services Division of Sonali Bank Ltd were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Syed Zaved Md. Salehuddin, FAVP and Faculty Member of Training Institute conducted the course. Total 25 no of trainees participated in the workshop.

Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations of the Bank discussed the important issues related to E-Payment of Customs Duty, Fees, Tax through RTGS System and urged the participants to enrich themselves by acquiring professional knowledge regarding this issue.

This type of workshop will help to increase customer awareness for E-Payment of Customs Duty, Fees and Tax through banking channel.









