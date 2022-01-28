

SJIBL distributes blankets in Munshiganj

Dighirpar Union Parishad Chaiman Md. Ariful Islam Halder distributed Blanket among the winter hit people.

Among others Manager of Dighirpar Branch of the Bank Anisur Rahman, Local Union Parishad Member Sohel Mizi, Headmaster of Mulchar Govt. Primary School, local businessmen and elite were present in the Blanket distribution ceremony.









The Dighirpar Branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) distributed Blankets among winter hit poor at Mulchar Govt. Primary School, Tongibari in Munshiganj District recently as a part of CSR activities of the Bank.Dighirpar Union Parishad Chaiman Md. Ariful Islam Halder distributed Blanket among the winter hit people.Among others Manager of Dighirpar Branch of the Bank Anisur Rahman, Local Union Parishad Member Sohel Mizi, Headmaster of Mulchar Govt. Primary School, local businessmen and elite were present in the Blanket distribution ceremony.