Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:28 AM
OPPO honours unsung heroes of Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

OPPO believes in serving society as their mission statuses, "Technology for mankind, Kindness for the world."
By the "Stories of Heroic People" campaign, OPPO acknowledged an uncommon genuine hero who faced strong challenges however continue to endeavor with pride and passion for creating a better future for Bangladesh.
OPPO extended support for their future endeavors.  OPPO photographers and content creators captured hero's emotions alongside with their heart touching stories by the OPPO Reno6. The stunning AI Quad Camera with Bokeh Flare Portrait featured smartphone was used to capture and show emotions with better imaging features because every emotion deserves a portrait.
Through the lens of Reno6 every picture is worth a thousand words and these pictures are a testament to that. It is incredible how these people, in spite of the tribulations in life, manage to support the country and uplift others life with such resilience.
Dulal Sir was subjected to inhuman torture at the hands of Pakistani forces during the liberation war. However, upon his survival, he again devoted himself to patriotism.
Later, 65-year-old Dulal Sir built several educational institutions and mosques in his area to ensure education for all. He also taught students in Anirban Vidyalaya.
Hailing from Batiaghata Upazila of Khulna, 70-year-old freedom fighter and village doctor Rabindranath Biswas treated war-wounded freedom fighters in 1971. Since then, he has been providing free medical services for the poor and needy people. Although his name is not on the list of freedom fighters, he is not disappointed because to him, and human welfare is more important to him than recognition.
On the other hand, Sajedul Islam has been involved in various social activities as a volunteer. He donates blood himself and encourages others to donate. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he joined hands with Gopalganj Bandhu Mahal and provided free oxygen cylinders to dying patients.
The stories have been selected from thousands of stories collected in the "Stories of the Heroic People" social activity campaign which conducted during the national victory day as a tribute to the national heroes.
In collaboration with BURO Bangladesh, OPPO Bangladesh granted the heroes and their storytellers cheques and gifts as the recognition of their contribution to Bangladesh on Wednesday, at their head office premises in Dhaka.


