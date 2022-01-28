Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Zealand inflation hits 30-year high

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

WELLINGTON, Jan 27: New Zealand's annual inflation rate soared to a three-decade high in 2021, driven by fuel price hikes and the country's red-hot property market, official data showed Thursday.
Prices rose 1.4 percent in the final quarter of 2021, pushing the annual increase for the calendar year to 5.9 percent, the highest since 1990, Statistics New Zealand (SNZ) said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sharp rise in the cost of living had been widely anticipated, blaming "oil prices and international tensions".
"New Zealand is alongside every other country that is experiencing exactly this issue when it comes to oil prices and the high crude prices," she told reporters.
SNZ said petrol prices in New Zealand increased 30 percent during 2021 but it pointed to the housing sector as the main contributor to the spike in inflation.
House prices skyrocketed more than 28 percent in 2021, creating a political headache for Ardern as many young families find themselves unable to pursue the dream of owning their own home.
SNZ said construction prices for new dwellings rose 16 percent over the year and residential rentals were up 5.5 percent in some areas.
Ardern dismissed opposition suggestions that increased spending by her centre-left government was driving up living costs. "I refute that absolutely," she said.
 "The alternative is that we wouldn't have a wage subsidy in place and that's what has helped cushion the blow of the pandemic in New Zealand."
 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted interest rates twice late last year to 0.75 percent, ending an 18-month freeze in a bid to bring inflation back to its 1-3 percent target.
The central bank is widely expected to hike rates again at its next meeting on February 23.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10pc discount on bKash payment at Walton Plazas  
DSE opens full-fledged digital trading system
Stocks slide for 2nd running day amid volatile trading
EasyJet halves first-quarter loss despite Omicron
Ershad Ahmed reelected as AmCham President
Meta's awareness campaigns boost BD Covid response
NCC Bank holds workshop on RTGS system
MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft