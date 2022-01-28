

Burger King rebrands business with new logo in BD

It has updated all elements of its visual identity with a design that it describes as "mouthwatering, big and bold, playfully irreverent and proudly true", according to a statement.

Burger King entered the Bangladesh market in December 2016 through a long-term franchise agreement to launch and expand the brand with Tiffin Box Limited, a Bangla Trac company.

As a part of the revamp, the brand has abandoned the use of its previous logo and introduced, in favour of a flat design that is more aligned with the logo used by the brand throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The rebranding has been inspired by Burger King's "heritage, the iconic status of the brand and its original logo". "We have carried some of that era through to our new design," the statement said.

The brand didn't just change its logo and interior, it has plans to change the packaging and employees' uniforms over time. The design of the new packaging is "much more playful and colourful".

As for the employees, the uniform too has been changed which is a "mix of contemporary and comfort".

"However, with so many changes made, one thing remains constant, the brand's promise to deliver exceptional food and extraordinary experience to its customers. The rebranding is a mixture of Burger King's authentic past and our new exciting future." -bdnews24.com









Fast food chain Burger King has rebranded its business in Bangladesh with a new logo, visual identity and interior.It has updated all elements of its visual identity with a design that it describes as "mouthwatering, big and bold, playfully irreverent and proudly true", according to a statement.Burger King entered the Bangladesh market in December 2016 through a long-term franchise agreement to launch and expand the brand with Tiffin Box Limited, a Bangla Trac company.As a part of the revamp, the brand has abandoned the use of its previous logo and introduced, in favour of a flat design that is more aligned with the logo used by the brand throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s.The rebranding has been inspired by Burger King's "heritage, the iconic status of the brand and its original logo". "We have carried some of that era through to our new design," the statement said.The brand didn't just change its logo and interior, it has plans to change the packaging and employees' uniforms over time. The design of the new packaging is "much more playful and colourful".As for the employees, the uniform too has been changed which is a "mix of contemporary and comfort"."However, with so many changes made, one thing remains constant, the brand's promise to deliver exceptional food and extraordinary experience to its customers. The rebranding is a mixture of Burger King's authentic past and our new exciting future." -bdnews24.com