Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:27 AM
China hails WTO green light on US import duties

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022

BEIJING, Jan 27: China on Thursday hailed a WTO decision allowing it to slap duties on $645 million worth of US imports each year, calling on Washington to follow the ruling and "stop seeking excuses" in a long-running anti-dumping dispute.
But the move by the World Trade Organization does not mean China will automatically impose the tariffs and Beijing stopped short Thursday of announcing any fresh duties.
"We hope the US stops seeking excuses and takes immediate action to correct its wrongdoing in the trade remedy investigation against China," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said.
"The WTO ruling once again proves that the US has long violated WTO rules, abused trade remedy measures, and refused to fulfil its international obligations."
The United States, which is unable to appeal against the decision, branded it "deeply disappointing" and said it reinforced the need to reform the WTO's rules, saying they were being used to "shield" China.
The figure of $645 million was revealed in an 87-page document by a WTO arbitrator on the level of countermeasures Beijing could request in its dispute with Washington regarding US countervailing duties (CVD) on certain Chinese products.    -AFP


