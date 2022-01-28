Video
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:27 AM
Business

Major Australian energy firm announces Myanmar pullout

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

SYDNEY, Jan 27: Australian energy firm Woodside announced its withdrawal from junta-run Myanmar on Thursday, the latest company to head for the exit following a military coup last year.
"Woodside has decided to withdraw from its interests in Myanmar," the company said in a statement to shareholders after nine years of operating in the country.
The Perth-based petroleum giant cited "the deteriorating human rights situation" as part of the reason for the move, which will cost the company at least US$200 million.
The exit, which comes amid building international pressure on the junta, follows energy majors TotalEnergies and Chevron announcing their departures last week.     -AFP


