Major Australian energy firm announces Myanmar pullout

SYDNEY, Jan 27: Australian energy firm Woodside announced its withdrawal from junta-run Myanmar on Thursday, the latest company to head for the exit following a military coup last year.

"Woodside has decided to withdraw from its interests in Myanmar," the company said in a statement to shareholders after nine years of operating in the country.

The Perth-based petroleum giant cited "the deteriorating human rights situation" as part of the reason for the move, which will cost the company at least US$200 million.

The exit, which comes amid building international pressure on the junta, follows energy majors TotalEnergies and Chevron announcing their departures last week. -AFP







