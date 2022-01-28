Video
NBR starts pre-budget talks with stakeholders on February 6

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to start a month long pre-budget discussions with different stakeholders for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) national budget from February 6.
On the opening day the pre-budget talks will begin with the Print and Electronic Media Owners Association
It has finalized the schedule of discussions with relevant business bodies to make the forthcoming budget more participatory, logical, balanced and people-oriented, a NBR statement said on Thursday.
It said the participatory list has been finalized which is already signed by Chief Budget Coordinator and First Secretary of the NBR Customs Md Neyamul Islam. The NBR said it would take part in pre-budget discussions with sector-based agencies and organizations on tariffs, VAT and taxes. This time the pre-budget discussion will be held at different times in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong, Khulna, Barisal, Rangpur and Sylhet.
The discussion will end on March 20 with the meeting of the advisory committee of NBR and FBCCI. On the last day, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will be present at the discussion meeting.
It is known that the first secretary of the customs department on January 20. Md. A four-member committee was formed with Neyamul Islam as the chief budget coordinator. All the Chambers and Associations of the country were then requested to submit their budget proposals in writing to the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI). At the same time another copy of the proposal has been requested to be sent to [email protected] along with the Chief Budget Coordinator and First Secretary.


