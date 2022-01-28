Cotton Asso urged to manage post-LDC challenges



Newly elected leaders of the Bangladesh Cotton Association meets Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen (middle) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on Thursday.

The Association leadership appraised the Foreign Secretary of the initiatives undertaken by the association for diversifying cotton sourcing necessary for the spinning and in general the RMG sector and export.

The association expressed its need for greater access to the international market and stronger price stability.

The Foreign Secretary asked the association leadership to explore ways for managing the challenges emerging in the future - as Bangladesh moves into the Middle Income country domain.

Branding and marketing revived cotton products such as Muslin and also other high value traditional cotton items such as those found in Narayanganj and other places of the country also featured prominently during the discussions.









