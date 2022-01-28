BD firms now can invest in overseas business: Govt

The government has issued guidelines permitting Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to make offshore equity investment to the tune of 25 per cent of net asset of a company.

Seven core conditions are tied to the investment in foreign countries -- an option that big businesses of Bangladesh have long sought.

The financial institutions division of the ministry of finance has published a gazette notification on the 'Capital Account Transactions (Overseas Equity Investment) Guidelines 2022' in this respect.

The guidelines said interested overseas investors will have to take prior permission from the government through central bank channel.

They will be allowed to make equity investment abroad up to 20 per cent of their average annual income from exports over past five years or 25 per cent of net asset mentioned in the last audited financial report.

The government since 2013 has given permission to eight companies to invest abroad including DBL Group, Mobil Jamuna, ACI Healthcare, Square Pharma, Incepta Pharmaceuticals, BSRM Steel, Spectrum Engineering, and Akij Group.

Ha-Meem Group, Nitol-Niloy Group, Summit Group, Meghna Group and Pran-RFL Group have expressed interest in making equity investment abroad.

Another condition says an entrepreneur who wants to make overseas investment has to be an exporter with adequate balance in its Exporters' Retention Quota (ERQ) account.

He needs to be financially sound according to audited accounts of his or her company in the past five years. No loan defaulters should be allowed to make investment abroad.

The credit-rating grade of the entrepreneur has to be at least 2.0 on Risk-Based Capital Adequacy, prepared by the central bank.

The overseas investment proposal shall ordinarily be of similar nature of the entrepreneur's business engagement in the home country. The equity-investment proposal has to be proved economically viable by feasibility study.

The proposal should have the potential for future earnings of foreign exchange coupled with other advantages to the country, including raising exports from Bangladesh and employment opportunities for Bangladeshi nationals.

The company must have adequate experienced human resources in running international business, financing, and making investment. A 15-member high-powered committee, headed by central bank governor, will scrutinize overseas equity-investment proposals.

Overseas equity investment will get priority in countries where there are no restrictions on Bangladeshi nationals to work and repatriate income

The countries with which Bangladesh has dual taxation-avoidance agreement, and where investment from Bangladesh and repatriation of capital including capital gains are allowed will get priority for investment.

Also, overseas equity investment will get priority in countries with which Bangladesh has agreements on bilateral equity investment, development, expansion, and conservation.

However, equity investment by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs would not be allowed in countries on which sanctions have been imposed by the United Nations, the European Union and other bodies.

Entrepreneurs also would not be allowed to make equity investment in countries with which Bangladesh has no diplomatic relations. Mmoney for equity investment has to be sent directly into the bank account of the subsidiary company abroad. If any investment proposal fails to materialise, the money has to be brought back.

The guidelines say any misuse of funds would be treated as an offence under the Money Laundering and Prevention Act.

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Jasim Uddin has welcomed the guidelines which he said has paved a clear way of equity investment abroad.









