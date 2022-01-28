Banks' shock-absorbing capacity worsens as NPL rises

Banks' capacity to absorb shocks from an increased amount of non-performing loans (NBL) deteriorated in July-September quarter of 2021 compared with the previous quarter, according to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report.

The BB report titled 'Financial Stability Assessment Report' for the period of July-September showed banks' capacity to absorb shock was better in April-June quarter of 2021.

Banks' capital base, also known as capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR), would drop to 9.36 per cent if top three large borrowers turn defaulters, the report said.

Three months ago, banks were able to maintain CRAR at 9.92 per cent even after applying the same shock. The banks are supposed to maintain a CRAR of above 10 per cent.

Pre-shock CRAR of the country's banks was 11.22 per cent at the end of September 2021. At the end of June 2021, the CRAR of the country's banking sector was 11.57 per cent and the ratio was 11.63 per cent in June 2020.

Apart from banks' lack of capacity to deal with shock situation, the new report released on Wednesday also said banks were very much focused in lending to large borrowers, which in turn was creating more risks for the banking sector.

To contain the banks' excessive lending to a group of large borrowers, the central bank revised the single borrower exposure limit in January 2022.

BB reduced the single borrower exposure limit to 25 per cent of a bank's capital from 35 per cent. Besides, the central bank also withdrew the extra non-funded borrowing limit for exporters.

Earlier, banks were allowed to extend credit up to 50 per cent of their capital to exporters but, the facility was withdrawn through the latest BB circular.

As a result, the exporters, like other bank borrowers, would get loans up to 25 per cent of a bank's capital - 15 per cent funded and 10 per cent non-funded. The latest BB report showed 11 out of 59 banks failed to maintain the minimum required CRAR even applying any shock.

Of the rest 48 banks, 16 banks would become non-compliant in maintaining the minimum required CRAR if NPL increases due to defaulting of top three large borrowers of the banks.

Besides, loan concentration to a small group of large borrowers and non-payment of the loans also remain major concerns for the country's banking sector.

Default loans in the country's banking sector surged to Tk 1,01,150.3 crore as of September 30, 2021 from Tk 88,734.06 crore as of December 31, 2020.





