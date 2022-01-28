Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 January, 2022, 7:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to build rain water reservoir in 10 coastal districts

Published : Friday, 28 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Mizanur Rahman

Govt to build rain water reservoir in 10 coastal districts

Govt to build rain water reservoir in 10 coastal districts

The government has taken an initiative for conservation of rain water in 222 unions of 44 upazilas in 10 coastal districts. A project titled 'Water supply through conservation of rain water in coastal districts' has been proposed to the planning commission in this respect at a cost of 961.75 crore.
It aims at rain water conservation in coastal areas where increase in salinity and arsenic contamination is increasingly causing scarcity of pure drinking water and spreading various skin diseases.
The rain water will be saved in water bodies and will be supplied to local residents in project areas, the concerned officials said. It has been proposed that around 26,872 rain water harvesting facilities will be constructed in the proposed areas. It said the coverage of self-managed water supply in the project areas will be increased to 60.1 percent by 2030.
Officials at the Planning Commission said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on February 13, 2020 which examined the proposals and made recommendations with small changes.  
It will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next Tuesday and if approved it will be implemented by June 2024 by Public Health Engineering Department.
The project proposal states that the main victims of climate change are people in coastal areas and time is overrunning to mitigate their problems for fresh water. It can be partly achieved through conservation of rain water and supplying it to local people.  
As sea level is rising, storms, tidal surges and other natural disasters are growing spreading salinity to coastal areas. It has also been observed in some areas that no viable source of pure and portable water exists.  
Even river-canal-beel-pond water suffers from growing salinity, where water borne diseases become more pronounced during the dry season. Drinking water from all these water sources cannot be used for household purposes.
Due to lack of fresh water, people in the area are forced to drink salinity contaminated water to suffer from high blood pressure, women suffer complications during pregnancy and most people suffer from kidney and skin diseases.
The project has been taken in 10 out of 19 coastal districts. Therefore, initiatives have been taken to use rain water in all these areas. This technology for storing rainwater is very old dig out ponds, water bodies and use modern technology to keep water fresh.
Mamun-al-Rashid, member of the Planning Commission, said the project will make possible supplying saline and arsenic-free pure water to locals by conserving rainwater. It will increase supply of safe water to coastal people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10pc discount on bKash payment at Walton Plazas  
DSE opens full-fledged digital trading system
Stocks slide for 2nd running day amid volatile trading
EasyJet halves first-quarter loss despite Omicron
Ershad Ahmed reelected as AmCham President
Meta's awareness campaigns boost BD Covid response
NCC Bank holds workshop on RTGS system
MBL holds training on prevention of money laundering


Latest News
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
EU welcomes govt's open approach about polls observer
Bangladesh, Myanmar resume talks over Rohingya verification
BNP must explain financing lobbyists in US: PM
EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill
Pori Moni hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms
India raises Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh's Liberation War at UNSC
'My family has no land at proposed site of university': Dipu Moni
Japanese EZ to go into production next year
Air India officially handed over to Tatas
Most Read News
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
DU students demand end to bullying, harassment in guestrooms
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
Moderna too starts trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster
Israeli president to meet Erdogan in February
Students of various organizations stage a mass sit-in demonstration
A snow covered displacement camp for Yazidi people is seen in the area of Dawudya
Four found shot dead at home in 'targeted' Canada shooting
Denmark: Omicron subvariant appears more contagious
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft