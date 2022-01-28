

Govt to build rain water reservoir in 10 coastal districts

It aims at rain water conservation in coastal areas where increase in salinity and arsenic contamination is increasingly causing scarcity of pure drinking water and spreading various skin diseases.

The rain water will be saved in water bodies and will be supplied to local residents in project areas, the concerned officials said. It has been proposed that around 26,872 rain water harvesting facilities will be constructed in the proposed areas. It said the coverage of self-managed water supply in the project areas will be increased to 60.1 percent by 2030.

Officials at the Planning Commission said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on February 13, 2020 which examined the proposals and made recommendations with small changes.

It will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next Tuesday and if approved it will be implemented by June 2024 by Public Health Engineering Department.

The project proposal states that the main victims of climate change are people in coastal areas and time is overrunning to mitigate their problems for fresh water. It can be partly achieved through conservation of rain water and supplying it to local people.

As sea level is rising, storms, tidal surges and other natural disasters are growing spreading salinity to coastal areas. It has also been observed in some areas that no viable source of pure and portable water exists.

Even river-canal-beel-pond water suffers from growing salinity, where water borne diseases become more pronounced during the dry season. Drinking water from all these water sources cannot be used for household purposes.

Due to lack of fresh water, people in the area are forced to drink salinity contaminated water to suffer from high blood pressure, women suffer complications during pregnancy and most people suffer from kidney and skin diseases.

The project has been taken in 10 out of 19 coastal districts. Therefore, initiatives have been taken to use rain water in all these areas. This technology for storing rainwater is very old dig out ponds, water bodies and use modern technology to keep water fresh.

Mamun-al-Rashid, member of the Planning Commission, said the project will make possible supplying saline and arsenic-free pure water to locals by conserving rainwater. It will increase supply of safe water to coastal people.







The government has taken an initiative for conservation of rain water in 222 unions of 44 upazilas in 10 coastal districts. A project titled 'Water supply through conservation of rain water in coastal districts' has been proposed to the planning commission in this respect at a cost of 961.75 crore.It aims at rain water conservation in coastal areas where increase in salinity and arsenic contamination is increasingly causing scarcity of pure drinking water and spreading various skin diseases.The rain water will be saved in water bodies and will be supplied to local residents in project areas, the concerned officials said. It has been proposed that around 26,872 rain water harvesting facilities will be constructed in the proposed areas. It said the coverage of self-managed water supply in the project areas will be increased to 60.1 percent by 2030.Officials at the Planning Commission said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on February 13, 2020 which examined the proposals and made recommendations with small changes.It will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) next Tuesday and if approved it will be implemented by June 2024 by Public Health Engineering Department.The project proposal states that the main victims of climate change are people in coastal areas and time is overrunning to mitigate their problems for fresh water. It can be partly achieved through conservation of rain water and supplying it to local people.As sea level is rising, storms, tidal surges and other natural disasters are growing spreading salinity to coastal areas. It has also been observed in some areas that no viable source of pure and portable water exists.Even river-canal-beel-pond water suffers from growing salinity, where water borne diseases become more pronounced during the dry season. Drinking water from all these water sources cannot be used for household purposes.Due to lack of fresh water, people in the area are forced to drink salinity contaminated water to suffer from high blood pressure, women suffer complications during pregnancy and most people suffer from kidney and skin diseases.The project has been taken in 10 out of 19 coastal districts. Therefore, initiatives have been taken to use rain water in all these areas. This technology for storing rainwater is very old dig out ponds, water bodies and use modern technology to keep water fresh.Mamun-al-Rashid, member of the Planning Commission, said the project will make possible supplying saline and arsenic-free pure water to locals by conserving rainwater. It will increase supply of safe water to coastal people.