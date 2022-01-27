Video
Covid: 17 deaths, 15,527 new cases  recorded in 24hrs

Positivity rate 31.64pc

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 17 more deaths and 15,527 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday. The number of infection was the daily highest since July last year.
Besides, the positivity rate was recorded 31.64 per cent as the health officials tested 49,275 samples across the country.
It was stated in a regular press release on Covid-19 situation sent by the Directorate General of
Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh registered 16,033 cases and positivity rate of 32.40 per cent, which were the second highest daily Covid cases and positivity rate since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.  
With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,273 and the case tally climbed to 17,31,524 in the country.
Among the deaths, 10 were reported in the Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, and one each in Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
Another 1,052 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,560,006.
Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 8, 2020 and the maiden death on March 18 in the same year.



