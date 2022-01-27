Video
Padma Bridge rail project to take more time, money

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

Although the construction work of the rail link project of the Padma Bridge was supposed to be completed in June 2024, it is not happening. The Railways Ministry has sent a demand letter for another Tk 2,462 crore to complete the remaining work of the project. Recently a demand letter has been sent to the Planning Commission.
According to the sources, Secretary of the Railways Ministry Humayun Kabir gave the demand letter for additional allocation in the revised annual development programme, (RADP). He also acknowledged the cost of the project in various sectors.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the reasons behind seeking additional expenditure are Gandaria III dual gauge line from Dhaka, overhead station at Bhanga junction, underpass at Titipara in Kamalapur, new underpass at Tularampur in Narail, design change of viaduct pier and design
change of 100 BG coaches.
Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Director Afzal Hossain said that a lot of time has been wasted in the Corona crisis. Additional costs have been incurred in land acquisition and consulting services. Due to these reasons, the time-cost of the project is likely to increase. However, the matter is not final yet, at an early stage.
Sources said that in the revised ADP in the current fiscal year (2021-22), a total allocation of Tk 6,285.94crore has been sought for the Padma Bridge rail link. Of this, Tk 3,823.51crore has been allocated and an additional Tk 2,462 crore has been sought.
The construction of the Padma Bridge, a priority of this government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is nearing completion. With this, the government has said that it will be open for traffic by June this year. It has been informed that the work of the project is progressing fast towards that goal.
On December 12, 2015, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge project with country's own funds. Initially, the construction cost of the project was estimated at more than Tk 10,000 crore, but later it was increased in three phases. In the end, the longest bridge in the country is being completed at a cost of more than Tk 30,000 crore.
Changes in the design of viaducts on both sides of the bridge, the Covid-19 pandemic, changes in work scopes following the demands of local representatives and government decisions are major challenges, they said.
These issues of theTk 39,246 crore project came to light at a meeting recently at Rail Bhaban. The meeting was called for a review of the progress of the four biggest projects the state-run transport agency is implementing.
Railways ministry's Secretary Salim Reza, who presided over the meeting got aware of different aspects and challenges the projects are now facing and gave several directives to overcome those, meeting participants said.
The government approved the rail link project in March 2016 with the cost initially estimated to be Tk 34,989crore to connect the capital with Jessore through a 169-km rail line over the under-construction Padma Bridge.
But the physical work of the project commenced only in July 2018, mainly due to the delay in signing of the loan contract with Chinese Exim Bank.


