SUST students break fast after seven days

SYLHET, Jan 26: Students demanding the resignation of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed broke their fast after seven days.

At the request of Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal the students who went on hunger strike at 10 am on Wednesday (January 26) broke their fast by drinking water in front of everyone present at 10:22 am.

However, the students announced to continue the movement demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor even after breaking the fast.

Yasir Sarkar, a spokesman for the agitating students, said, "We will continue the agitation for the resignation of the vice-chancellor even if we withdraw from the hunger strike."

The movement will continue till this vice-chancellor resigns, he said.

Wednesday (February 26) at 4 in the morning, Dr. Zafar Iqbal with his wife appeared at the campus and started talking to the students.

He sat for more than two hours and listened to the students. The students described the incident of the police attack on them on

January 18. Later, around 8 am, they assured Dr. Zafar Iqbal that they would break their fast.

At this time Dr. Zafar Iqbal told the fasting students that he wouldn't leave Sylhet until the students broke their fast.

"I want you to continue the movement, but break the fast and start a movement. Movement and hunger are different things! I have come to break your fast," he said.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal said such incidents of attack on students are highly reprehensible. The students here are all suffering in winter. The physical condition of the students is very bad but there is no medical team for them. Pointing to the vice-chancellor, he said, "Despite all this, I don't want to call him a man, he is a monster. He (VC) does not understand the academic and education system. To that man, your life is meaningless. Your life is very precious." After hearing all the complaints and demands of the students Dr. Zafar Iqbal said, "You have promised me in front of the media that this fast would be broken. Your life is very precious. It is unacceptable that you would give your life for a human being. Since the case has been filed, it will be taken to court. They promised that the students would be granted bail."

During his stay there he provided financial assistance to the students protesting the arrest of some former students.

"I am giving you this Tk10, 000. I don't know what will happen to me. I want to see if the CID arrests me. "

The movement of SUST students has stirred the whole country. Dr. Zafar Iqbal said, "You have made history. The message that has gone through you will have to be considered at least once before appointing VCs in different universities in the future."

All the youths of the country are with you.' Dr. Zafar Iqbal further said, "34 VCs have lost their sleep due to your movement. It will be a pleasure to see if 34 VCs resign with the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed."

"I do not know if I can see that! You have stirred up universities all over Bangladesh," he said.



