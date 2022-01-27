Problem will not be solved if SUST VC resigns: Education Minister

The resignation of the Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will not solve all the problems, said the Minister of Education Dipu Moni on Wednesday.

The Education Minister made the remarks at a press conference at his residence on Wednesday (January 26) evening on the recent issue of SUST protest. During this time, she answered various questions of the journalists on the same subject.

The Education Minister said all the problems of the students would be solved. They can discuss these issues with us at any time. However, I did not understand how some of their demands suddenly turned into one. Students need to solve their problems through discussion.

Responding to a question from reporters about the resignation of the vice-chancellor, the Education

Minister said the resignation of the vice-chancellor was another matter. He was appointed by President. If he resigns, the problem will not be solved. One VC will go, another VC will come. Problems will remain in place of problems.

Dipu Moni lamented the incident of police attack on students and said action would be taken against those involved in the attack. In addition, appropriate action will be taken against those who are responsible for creating this situation, those who are found to be negligent or erroneous.

Regarding the police case against the students, the minister said, "What has happened before has already happened. We want to move forward. We do not want any harm in the educational life of the students. They will not be harmed as a result of the case."

However, she did not give a clear answer as to whether the case would be withdrawn or not.

Meanwhile, the minister called upon the students to withdraw their movement.





