

BD wants to continue to work with India, Hasina tells Modi

Bangladesh was looking forward to working together with India for 50 years and beyond.

The year 2021 was a historic one for the Bangladesh-India relationship marked by celebrations of epochal events and engagements at the highest levels, she said in a message to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.

She said, "Let this joyous occasion be a special one as India is also celebrating 'Azadika Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of her independence."

On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and on her own behalf, Sheikh Hasina extended her warmest wishes and heartiest felicitations to Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India.

"The unique ties of close friendship, cooperation, and trust between our two countries have flourished and grown from strength to strength in recent years."

Many new frontiers of cooperation alongside all traditional areas have been identified, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hasina mentioned.

The Prime Minister thankfully recalled Modi's visit to Dhaka in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.

The joint celebration of 'Moitri Dibosh,' across the globe, held on 6th December, the day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state in 1971, projected this special relationship, she said.

"Your gracious presence on these occasions added extra enthusiasm to the celebrations and allowed us to further consolidate our excellent bilateral relations, which so happily exist between our two countries," she said.

Hasina recalled with gratitude the support rendered by the government and the people of India during the Liberation War in 1971 that set the foundation of a unique relationship.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thatBangladesh was looking forward to working together with India for 50 years and beyond.The year 2021 was a historic one for the Bangladesh-India relationship marked by celebrations of epochal events and engagements at the highest levels, she said in a message to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.She said, "Let this joyous occasion be a special one as India is also celebrating 'Azadika Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of her independence."On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and on her own behalf, Sheikh Hasina extended her warmest wishes and heartiest felicitations to Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India."The unique ties of close friendship, cooperation, and trust between our two countries have flourished and grown from strength to strength in recent years."Many new frontiers of cooperation alongside all traditional areas have been identified, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hasina mentioned.The Prime Minister thankfully recalled Modi's visit to Dhaka in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.The joint celebration of 'Moitri Dibosh,' across the globe, held on 6th December, the day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state in 1971, projected this special relationship, she said."Your gracious presence on these occasions added extra enthusiasm to the celebrations and allowed us to further consolidate our excellent bilateral relations, which so happily exist between our two countries," she said.Hasina recalled with gratitude the support rendered by the government and the people of India during the Liberation War in 1971 that set the foundation of a unique relationship.