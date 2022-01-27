Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Republic Day of India

BD wants to continue to work with India, Hasina tells Modi

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Diplomatic Correspondent

BD wants to continue to work with India, Hasina tells Modi

BD wants to continue to work with India, Hasina tells Modi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that
Bangladesh was looking forward to working together with India for 50 years and beyond.
The year 2021 was a historic one for the Bangladesh-India relationship marked by celebrations of epochal events and engagements at the highest levels, she said in a message to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Republic Day of India.
 She said, "Let this joyous occasion be a special one as India is also celebrating 'Azadika Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of her independence."
On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and on her own behalf, Sheikh Hasina extended her warmest wishes and heartiest felicitations to Modi and the people of India on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India.
"The unique ties of close friendship, cooperation, and trust between our two countries have flourished and grown from strength to strength in recent years."
Many new frontiers of cooperation alongside all traditional areas have been identified, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hasina mentioned.
The Prime Minister thankfully recalled Modi's visit to Dhaka in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.
The joint celebration of 'Moitri Dibosh,' across the globe, held on 6th December, the day when India recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state in 1971, projected this special relationship, she said.
"Your gracious presence on these occasions added extra enthusiasm to the celebrations and allowed us to further consolidate our excellent bilateral relations, which so happily exist between our two countries," she said.
Hasina recalled with gratitude the support rendered by the government and the people of India during the Liberation War in 1971 that set the foundation of a unique relationship.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 17 deaths, 15,527 new cases  recorded in 24hrs
Padma Bridge rail project to take more time, money
Hunger strike and protests are separate issues, says Zafar Iqbal
India showcases military might in Republic Day parade
SUST students break fast after seven days
Problem will not be solved if SUST VC resigns: Education Minister
BD wants to continue to work with India, Hasina tells Modi
BFIU submits list of alleged money launderers to HC


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft