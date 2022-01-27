BFIU submits list of alleged money launderers to HC

The Banking Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday submitted a list of 53 individuals and 18 organisations of the country for their alleged involvement in money laundering to the High Court (HC) following a directive of an HC bench.

The BFIU has submitted the list signed by its Deputy Director Al Amin Riyad to the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice AKM Zahirul Haque, Attorney General Md Amin Uddin confirmed the matter while talking to media at his office at Wednesday evening.

The names of the country's several business tycoons including BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo and four members of his family, controversial businessmen Moosa Bin Shamsher of Venus Overseas Company, Banani, Dhaka, Awami League Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah and his wife Nilufar Zafar, Square Group's Samson H Chowdhury, Aziz Khan of Mercantile Corporation, Dilip Kumar Modi of Six Seasons Food and Beverage, Faisal Ahmed

Chowdhury of Meghna Power Ltd, Sharif Jahir of Ananto Group, Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury of Setu Corporation and ASM Mohiuddin Monem of Abdul Monem Ltd, Sohrab Hossain (Hasan) of Western Marine Ship Builders were included in the list.

Earlier on December 5 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had submitted a list of 43 persons and organizations - 29 individuals of 14 organisations - and including BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintu of Multimode Ltd and four other members of his family and for their alleged involvement in money laundering to the High Court (HC).

Most of the names of the ACC list are repeated in the BFIU list submitted to the HC bench. The list was submitted following the directives of the High Court given earlier.

Four other members of former FBCCI President Mintoo's family are- his wife Nasreen Fatema Awal, sons Tabith Awal, Tafsir Awal and Tajwar Md Awal. They all are involved with the Multimode Ltd housed at Anchor Tower of 108 Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road in Dhaka.

The individuals are Y Farida Mughal of 80-72, Tyrone PI, Jamaica, New York, US, Shahid Ullah of 235, The Wood Lands, Texas, US, Samir Ahmed of 15 United Nations Road, Baridhara, Dhaka, Kazi Raihan Zafar, son of Kazi Zafarullah, Iftekharul Alam of Spark Spining, Aminul Haque, Nazim Asadul Haque and Tariq Ikramul Haque of Bangla Track, Asma Monem of Abdul Monem Ltd, former president Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries Dr AMM Khan, Azmat Moyeen of Momin Tea, Anjuman Aziz Khan, Ayesha Aziz Khan, Zafer Umayed Khan and Faisal Karim Khan of Mercantile Corporation, Chairman of Sea Pearl Dr Syed Sirajul Haque, Hasan Mahmud Raza, Khandker Moyeenul Ahsan Shamim, Ahmed Ismail Hossain and Akhter Mahmud of United Group of Companies, Chairman of Musket Group FM Jobaidul Haque and his wife Salma Haque, Umme Rabbana of Setu Corporation, Captain MA Jail (Jalil) of Khulshi Hill in Chattogram, Khaza Shahadat Ullah of Banani, Dhaka, Mirza M Yahia and his wife Syeda Samina Mirza, Aminul Haque, Jahidul Islam of Lucky Dragon Management of Chandnaish in Chattogram, Mohammad Shahid alias Shahed of Gulshan, Dhaka, Nazrul Islam of Everlite Ltd, Syed Sirajul Haque of Gulshan and Zulfiqar Haider of Mirpur, Dhaka.

Names of some persons were given twice in the list submitted by the BFIU considering their individual addresses and company addresses mentioned in the lists.

Among the companies and organizations, names of Brummer and Partners Asset Management (Bangladesh) Ltd of 50 Mohakhali, Dhaka, Seven Seas Assets Ltd, Swan Investments Group Ltd, Unocol Bangladesh Ltd, Unocol Bangladesh Exploration, Unocol Shahbajpur Power, Unocol Shahbajpur Pipeline, Unocol Bangladesh Block-7 Ltd, Unocol Bangladesh Block-5 Ltd, Unocol Bangladesh Block-10 Ltd, Unocol Bangladesh Block-12 Ltd, Unocol Bangladesh Block-13 and 14 Ltd, NFM Energy (Singapore) PTE, Burlington Resources Bangladesh, Frontier Bangladesh (Bermuda) Ltd, BBTL and Tera Bangladesh Fund Ltd were given in the list.

Earlier in the ACC list, the names of other some other individuals and organizations, were also given. They are Fazle Elahi of Dynamic Energy, House 424, Road 7, Baridhara DOHS, Dhaka, KH Asadul Islam of Intrepid Group, Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Zulfiqar Ahmed of Khaleda Shipping Company, House 132, Road 5, Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Tajul Islam Tajul of Jemico Trade International, Chashara, Narayanganj, Mohammad Malek of Bengal Shipping Lines, 101 Agrabad, Chittagong, Imran Rahman of Ocean Ice Shipping Company, Dhaka EPZ, Mohammad A Awal of Shams Shipping Ltd., Maulana Shawkat Ali Road, Lalkhan, Chittagong, Eric Johnson Andres Wilson of WMG Ltd., House 14, Road 13, Sector 4, Uttara, Dhaka, Farhan Yakubur Rahman of Intridip Group, House 5, Road 51, Gulshan, Dhaka, Amanullah Chagla of Padma Textile, House 456, Lane 8, DOHS, Baridhara Dhaka, Mohammad Atikuzzaman of New Technology Investment, Moscow, Russia, Mohammad Rezaul Haque of Malta, Mohammad Kamal Bhuiyan, Tuhin-Sumon of Jemico Trade International, Chashara, Narayanganj, Mahtaba Rahman of Selkon Shipping Company, House 87 A, Road 6, DOHS, Banani, Dhaka, Faruk Palwan of Jemico Trade International, Narayanganj, Mahmud Hossain of Global Education System, Ireland and Shahnaz Huda Razzak of Southern Ice Shipping Company, Dhaka EPZ.

Earlier on October 3 this year, the HC asked ACC to focus on capturing the 'real' large-scale money launderers instead of businessmen.

The court said those who have built 'Begum Para' outside the country and siphoned out money to countries abroad are the real money launderers and the ACC should take action against them.

