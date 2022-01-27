‘Life is beautiful’, says Fakhrul as he turns 74

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir turned 74 on Wednesday with birthday wishes pouring in for him.

As in previous years, the BNP leader's birthday was marked by wishes from family members and party leaders and activists.

Fakhrul woke up in the morning with his elder daughter Mirza Shamaruh wising him 'happy birthday' followed by his sister Anarkali Farhad Banu Nagina Amin, the wife of ex-Army Chief Lt Gen (retd) Mahbubur Rahman.

Talking to UNB, the BNP leader said there was no formal programme to celebrate the birthday, but his relatives, friends, and party leader and activists from home and abroad wished him on the occasion.

"I usually don't celebrate my birthday. I woke up in the morning with the phone call of my elder daughter from Australia and she wished me. Then my sister, younger daughter also phoned me saying, 'Happy birthday," he said.

Fakhrul said though he recovered from Covid after being tested positive for the virus on January 10, he is still very week. He said their party acting chairman Tarique Rahman, party senior leaders, friends and well-wishers also wished him on his birthday. "This is how my birthday is passing by." Asked about his feelings on the occasion, Fakhrul said, "Birthday means I lost another year from my life and my days on earth are now numbered. As I now turned 74, you can say it's a long journey for me and I've seen many thingsI've found the means to survive. Life is beautiful to me!" -UNB