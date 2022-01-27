BAIRA questions recruitment propriety in Malayasia’s visa programme

Amid huge criticism and protest raising the allegations of further syndication of recruiting agencies to send Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia under its calling visa programme to hire foreign migrants, Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan has finally broke his silence.

Rejecting the allegation of syndication, the Human Resources Minister of Malaysia on Wednesday said that there is no existence of a syndicate and monopoly in the appointment of Bangladesh Recruitment Agencies (BRAs) after Malaysia and Bangladesh inked a new five-year agreement involving the hiring of one million workers, a Malaysian newspaper Malaysiakini reports.

However, the leaders of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) have not received the Malaysian decision positively. They have raised concern over a monopoly or recruitment syndicate which was previously linked to an increment of cost and various irregularities. Quoting Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan, the newspaper reports that the minister assured that there is no monopoly or syndicate from the Malaysian side.

"The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Malaysia and Bangladesh was not something new. It is a renewal of the old MOU, which was inked in 2016," he said.

From the Malaysian government side, Saravanan was asked to respond to allegations of a recruitment monopoly after the government agreed to appoint 25 BRAs and 250 sub-agents instead of recruiting more agencies.

"Under the old MOU, only 10 BRAs were appointed. Everybody reacted by accusing this was a monopoly. So I increased the number of BRAs to 25 and 250 sub-agents. In total, there are 275 agencies as compared with 10 previously," he added.

He further added, "If we want a recruitment monopoly, we can just keep the 10 agencies on the ground as stipulated in the old MOU. But, I increased it to 275 agents and sub-agents. There is no monopoly."

On why the ministry appointed the 275 agents and sub-agents instead of 1,600 agencies as BAIRA requested, Saravanan said, adding that he didn't want Malaysia to be turned into a 'dumping ground' for migrant workers.

"Allowing all these agencies will make Malaysia a dumping ground and I can't monitor all of them if any of them collect additional charges from the worker. At least now we are able to trace them and the complaints will be manageable," he added.

The Bangladesh government urged Malaysia to keep the BRAs selection process transparent and fair, rejecting any form of monopoly or syndication.

BAIRA also requested equal opportunity for all of its nearly 1,600 members to be allowed to send workers to Malaysia.

Explaining further, Saravanan said these recruitment agencies were not directly selected by Malaysia.

He revealed that he received a letter from the Bangladesh government saying that he should choose from a list of agencies provided by them, which made it easier to select and evaluate agencies before making a choice.

"I do not know any of these companies, the list comes from Bangladesh. We conduct an evaluation based on their track record and other elements," he added.

Saravanan also said there is no additional hidden cost in the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.

"Unlike the previous process where the recruitment agencies were prohibited from applying on behalf of the employers, only employers are allowed to apply directly to the ministry," he said, adding, "From there, we evaluate or check if the employer companies really exist and the size of the business."

"We will check if they operate according to the additional conditions set under the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act," he added.

He assured, "Once the process is completed, we will refer the application to the Home Ministry, where the Immigration Department will process the permit (approval). There is no charge from the Human Resources Ministry."











