Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 2:00 AM
Home City News

2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 26: Naval police have recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from separate places in the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj.
The bodies of the unidentified people were recovered from Hajiganj ferry ghat and Ekrampur area of Bandar upazila on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were aged between 28 to 30 years, said police
Narayanganj Naval Police Sub-Inspector Forkan Mia said, locals found bodies in separate places and informed the Naval Police.
There are wound marks on the legs and abdomen of the woman's body. However, no signs of injuries were seen on the man's body.
The bodies were sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The cause of their death will be ascertained after autopsy, he added    -UNB


