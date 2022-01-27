Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

TI report on Bangladesh is biased, motivated: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the corruption report of anti-corruption body Transparency International (TI), on Bangladesh is biased, motivated and full of misinformation.
"Transparency International (TI) published the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) yesterday. By reading the report, it seems that this is nothing but as usual. TI is an NGO and they run the organization through collecting funds from different places. It is not any affiliated organization of the United Nations. It is just an NGO and many are giving importance to it in our country," he said.
The minister added: "Many countries including the neighbouring India do not give importance to the organization though we think that it is good to have such organization. But the value and dignity is tarnished if any report of the organization is made based on inaccurate information, and intentional. The recent report of TI is also one-sided and motivated."
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, stated these while exchanging views with reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat in the capital.
He said the TIB (Transparency International Bangladesh) gave a statement a few days ago over the Election Commission (EC) law. TIB works on corruption while the issue of forming EC is a fully political matter, he added. He said the TIB has proved that the organization is being used for political purposes through giving the statements. And there is no difference between TIB and BNP's statements which means they (TIB) are being used for serving political interest and they publish reports for political purposes, he added.
Mentioning some global criticisms over TI, the minister said according to Le Monde newspaper of France, the TI could not measure any financial level of corruption of any country in their (TI) survey. The survey is being conducted by some private organizations or NGOs which is not based on full data, he added.
He said there are also allegations of corruption against those organizations that run the TI. The TI received three million dollars from Siemens Company in 2014 which was fined 1.6 billion dollars for corruption in the world in 2008, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
TI report on Bangladesh is biased, motivated: Hasan
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
Coastal women not lagging far behind in terms of empowerment
Death anniv
Suspended NU exam starts Feb 7
Corona infection rate increases in Ctg


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]erverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft