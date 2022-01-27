TI report on Bangladesh is biased, motivated: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the corruption report of anti-corruption body Transparency International (TI), on Bangladesh is biased, motivated and full of misinformation.

"Transparency International (TI) published the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) yesterday. By reading the report, it seems that this is nothing but as usual. TI is an NGO and they run the organization through collecting funds from different places. It is not any affiliated organization of the United Nations. It is just an NGO and many are giving importance to it in our country," he said.

The minister added: "Many countries including the neighbouring India do not give importance to the organization though we think that it is good to have such organization. But the value and dignity is tarnished if any report of the organization is made based on inaccurate information, and intentional. The recent report of TI is also one-sided and motivated."

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, stated these while exchanging views with reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at the Secretariat in the capital.

He said the TIB (Transparency International Bangladesh) gave a statement a few days ago over the Election Commission (EC) law. TIB works on corruption while the issue of forming EC is a fully political matter, he added. He said the TIB has proved that the organization is being used for political purposes through giving the statements. And there is no difference between TIB and BNP's statements which means they (TIB) are being used for serving political interest and they publish reports for political purposes, he added.

Mentioning some global criticisms over TI, the minister said according to Le Monde newspaper of France, the TI could not measure any financial level of corruption of any country in their (TI) survey. The survey is being conducted by some private organizations or NGOs which is not based on full data, he added.

He said there are also allegations of corruption against those organizations that run the TI. The TI received three million dollars from Siemens Company in 2014 which was fined 1.6 billion dollars for corruption in the world in 2008, he added.






