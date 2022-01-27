Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today

SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today

The 17th death anniversary of Shah AMS Kibria, a former finance minister and senior Awami League leader, will be observed today (Thursday).
Different socio-political organisations have chalked out various programmes, including placing wreaths at his grave, offering fateha there and arranging doa mahfil, to observe the day with due respect.
On behalf of Kibria's family, a doa mahfil will be held on the grave premises of Kibria at Banani Graveyard at 11am.
The family will also arrange a human-chain programme at the graveyard demanding proper trial the in Kibria murder case.
On January 27, 2005, Kibria and four others were killed in a grenade attack on an Awami League rally in Baidderbazar area of Habiganj.
Two cases-one for murder and another under the Explosive Substances Act-were filed on the night of the incident. The trial of the murder case began in September 2015, ten years after the attack.
A total of 32 people, including former State Minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar, were indicted in the murder case in 2015.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 bodies recovered from Shitalakshya River
TI report on Bangladesh is biased, motivated: Hasan
Chittagong University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today
Coastal women not lagging far behind in terms of empowerment
Death anniv
Suspended NU exam starts Feb 7
Corona infection rate increases in Ctg


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft