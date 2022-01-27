

SAMS Kibria’s 17th death anniv today

Different socio-political organisations have chalked out various programmes, including placing wreaths at his grave, offering fateha there and arranging doa mahfil, to observe the day with due respect.

On behalf of Kibria's family, a doa mahfil will be held on the grave premises of Kibria at Banani Graveyard at 11am.

The family will also arrange a human-chain programme at the graveyard demanding proper trial the in Kibria murder case.

On January 27, 2005, Kibria and four others were killed in a grenade attack on an Awami League rally in Baidderbazar area of Habiganj.

Two cases-one for murder and another under the Explosive Substances Act-were filed on the night of the incident. The trial of the murder case began in September 2015, ten years after the attack.

A total of 32 people, including former State Minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar, were indicted in the murder case in 2015. -UNB









