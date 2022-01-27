Raise awareness about C-19

Dear Sir

For the last few days, the number of covid-19 identification case has been increasing dramatically, according to a survey report published in the last week. Yet we are not properly aware of this matter - we don't use mask -can't ensure proper sanitation.



Some unaware figures are insisting that covid-19 is spreading only in the cities--not villages. When covid-19 attacked first time in Bangladesh--it wrecked havoc on our education and economic sectors. But we became able to control the virus because of our spontaneous awareness and necessary steps taken by the government. But now, covid-19 has attacked Bangladesh again. This time people seem to be careless and indifferent of the new variant of the disease. Since a large portion of our population has not been vaccinated we must be conscious of covid-19 situations.



We hope that citizens will be more aware of so that the Omicron and other variant of Cornavirus cannot spread so fast. In addition to that, government authorities and NGOs should come forward to raise awareness among people.



Md Moyen Shikder

Dr Abul Hossain University collage, Rajbari