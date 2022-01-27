

Future energy systems will depend on renewable energy

In order to implement this directive, the Government of Bangladesh has published future action plans for phased delivery of electricity services to the whole of Bangladesh. The status of existing fuels is largely determined by the availability of biofuels such as gas, coal, oil, etc. and commercial fuels.

The major changes in the global energy sector are due to three main reasons: 1. the availability of biofuels, the possibility of continuous depletion in the coming decades, and price fluctuations due to lack of coordination of supply and demand; 2. the need to drastically reduce global smoke emissions to prevent climate change and 3. fuel security. Commercial use of renewable energy resources has not yet begun in Bangladesh. As a result, a national policy on the use of renewable energy has been formulated. Renewable energy means solar, wind, bio-gas, hydro, geothermal, tidal web etc.



Renewable energy in conventional bio-gas form is one of the primary energy sources in Bangladesh which supplies about 35-60% of the primary energy used. The quantity and economic potential of renewable energy of Bangladesh i.e. solar photovoltaic, solar thermal power, wind power, bio-gas etc. need to be determined.



At present the capacity to develop renewable energy is negligible. Although the cost of producing renewable energy is comparatively higher than the cost of biofuels, it will be economically viable considering the ancillary problems i.e. environmental damage, health problems and low operating costs.



Solar photovoltaic systems are being used in more than three lakh households across the country, with a capacity of about fifteen megawatts. Solar PV systems are being implemented through various NGOs and non-governmental organizations like Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Rural Electrification Board (REB), Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) involved in the implementation of Solar Energy Program. Solar energy has huge potential in the interior of the country.



Solar thermal power or concentrating solar power (CSP) technology generates solar energy for power generation and after several stages the final stage generates mechanical energy production. It must be introduced to fill the power supply deficit in the country.



Wind power has also alleviated the power shortage. It is only effective in coastal areas and remote islands where there is strong wind. Coastal areas have excellent opportunities for the operation of wind-powered pumps and electricity through wind power installations. At present Feni and Kutubdia have two MW wind turbines generating electricity.



Bangladesh has immense potential for biomass based electricity. Sources of biomass readily available in the country are: bran, crop residues, wood, jute sticks, animal wastes, municipal wastes, sugarcane husks etc. This technology can be widely spread across the country for power generation.



Biogas from animal and municipal wastes can be a promising renewable energy source for Bangladesh. There are currently several thousand household and village-based bio-gas plants across Bangladesh. Basic bio-gas technology is a potential source for power supply in cooking and in rural and suburban areas during power shortages.



With the exception of Chittagong and Chittagong Hill Tracts, the potential for micro hydro and mini hydro is limited in Bangladesh. In some places, the possibility of generating five megawatts of hydropower out of ten megawatts has been identified.



However, significant installations have not yet been built. The only hydroelectric power plant in the country established in the 1960s is the Kaptai Hydroelectric Power Plant with a current generating capacity of 230 MW. Other renewable energy sources are: biofuel, gasohol, geothermal, wave and tidal energy. The feasibility of these sources has not yet been verified.



The objectives of the Renewable Energy Policy are: 1. to harness the potential of renewable energy resources and disseminate renewable energy technologies in rural, suburban and urban areas, 2. assist, encourage and facilitate both public and private sector investment in renewable energy projects, 3. develop sustainable energy supply as an alternative to domestic non-renewable energy supply, 4. determine how much renewable energy can contribute to power generation, 5. determine how much renewable energy can contribute to both electricity and thermal power sector.

6. To encourage the use of renewable energy as appropriate, efficient and environmentally friendly.



In addition, an organization called Sustainable Energy Development Agency will be established as a focal point for the development and expansion of sustainable energy systems which will work for integrating overall development in energy policy and development, demonstrate new technologies and new business models on renewable energy and other pure energy technologies, establish small and medium scale renewable energy industries and provide support to suppliers.

The agency will also work for funding to improve the relative condition of renewable energy designed to meet the needs of general fuel and power consumption such as solar, bio-gas and bio-diesel for mechanical irrigation, alternative use of fuel wood through forest management, encourage the market development of energy technologies such as advanced stoves and family bio-gas plants, provide financial support for research and development of renewable energy technologies, implement environmental policies based on renewable energy use and process such renewable energy based power projects connected to the grid.



While most countries in the world are interested in using renewable energy, in some cases renewable energy has to endure criticism. The cost of such renewable energy is much higher and it is much more nature dependent and variable. Many also think that some renewable energy such as solar energy, biomass requires comparatively much space.



However, at present, it is seen that the price of renewable solar power has come down as a result of continuous research and states cooperation. Suitable battery systems for renewable energy variability are rapidly improving and many countries are installing smart-grid systems.



However, since fossil fuels are limited, future energy systems will depend on renewable energy. In addition, people are losing confidence in fossil fuels due to climate change and environmental pollution, and renewable energy is gaining popularity.

Md Arafat Rahman, Columnist & Asst. Officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University















