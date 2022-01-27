

Teacher-student relationship



The student-teacher relationship is one of the most sacred relationships in the world where there is mutual trust, love and respect. The relationship between the two cannot be judged by any interest. Here is just the name of the holiest emotion of the heart. At a very young age we leave the touch of the hands of our parents and hold the hands of the teachers. He is the one who made us fit to live in this world.



It seems to have cracked somewhere in that relationship in recent times. Faith seems to be at the center of this relationship. Teachers are also responsible for this. The teacher's thought will always be for the welfare of the students. Apart from this, the teacher has no interest and should not have any interest. If so, the relationship is bound to deteriorate.



Again, the teacher has to have the belief that what he is doing is for the good of the student and it is the responsibility of the teacher to make him fit for that belief.



Now the students are effortlessly saying things about the teachers which should not be said and the teachers are not able to control their speech. Teachers should first keep an account of what he is saying or to whom because the child can make mistakes. But the teachers should not be mistaken.



Eklavya a character of Mahabharat, cut off the finger of the hand and gave it as a gift because the teacher wanted it. Badshah Alamgir was angry because he did not clean the water with his hands on the teacher's feet. Once upon a time there was a preaching word. To hear something wrong about his teacher was considered a sin and more than one's own parents.



Today's teachers have not been able to hold on to that position. Their disciples have changed their position just as they have been dispossessed. Today many people are heard to make vulgar remarks against teachers in public. Teachers have turned the profession into a business and there is no value in that business. All in all, the student-teacher relationship is now much looser.



The teaching profession is very different from all other professions. A teacher knows how to build his students or the student's relationship with a teacher. He mastered that strategy over time. Every man has some special qualities. The key to changing this society is the teachers. As a result, their quality of life needs to be improved first. The words teacher, education and student are interdependent and closely related. Just as education without teachers is unimaginable, education without students is meaningless.



The teacher teaches the students who come to him to know the way of survival in life, of winning the battle of life. He introduced the students to the control of emotions in the mind. He wants his student to overcome all adversity in life and win.



Again a teacher is called a lifelong student. His thirst for knowledge is immense. If you don't learn it yourself, what will you teach others? That is why he has to read, know and inform. The task of informing is the hardest and most difficult task in the life of a teacher because it is a matter of great skill to know whether his work has been successful or not.



There is a lot of service work in the society. Education is one of them. Education is a vow. With that vow he made a positive change in his students. The future of the country and the nation lies in the success and failure of this work of the teacher.



But now the main responsibility of the teacher is to make the students get good results. Morality has disappeared in this profession. The student has gone to dogs! Teaching fails here.



The responsibility of the teacher does not end if he can improve the result by passing year after year. Rather, the responsibility is to develop the latent talent hidden in each student. Awakening of his moral consciousness is one of the main duty of a teacher. Why would a student make harsh remarks about his teacher or ask for his resignation? They are not enemy each other. Why is there so much conflict today that is weakening the teacher-student relationship? A student should not have the ground to make negative comments about a teacher because the real teacher never does anything that has a detrimental effect on the life of a student. Is it possible to be a real teacher if you are in the teaching profession? This is also the result of a kind of desperate effort. There are differences between teachers and people of other professions in society. Teachers can't do what many others can do. He has to assemble so many qualities that even a superhuman does not have so much power. That is why teaching is not a profession but more than that. Here duty and responsibility is much than other services.



Even after all these, this service-oriented profession is being tarnished. Today students have to take to the streets against the teacher. Why get off? The relationship between the parents and the child sometimes gets strained but he is not separated from the parents.



All relationships are getting lighter today. Teachers are the ones with whom I spend most of my life. Problems can occur in the long run. If there is a problem with the teacher, it can be resolved through discussion. Where there is a problem, there is a solution. The student-teacher relationship is strengthened. This is expected that this relationship will continue forever with fidelity.

Alok Acharja, Teacher and freelance writer, Pabna.





