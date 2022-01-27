

Importance of emerging plant diseases in food security



The worst among the list was the late blight of potato (Phytophthora infestans) in Ireland and nearby European countries which caused the Great Irish Famine (1846-1850). The population of Ireland was dropped to 5 million from 8 million over the period of 5 years of famine. Nearly 1.5 million people have died and about 1 million people were migrated during the famine years of 1845-1850 was mainly to England, Scotland, South Wales, North America, and Australia. The worst year during the famine period was 1847, named as 'Black 47'.



Subsequently, the epidemic incident of downy mildew (Plasmoparaviticola) in grapes resulted in economic ruin of the wine industry in the Mediterranean during early 1865. Both, Phytophthora infestans and Plasmoparaviticola are fungus like organisms belong to the Phylum Oomycota. Another important epidemic disease was panama disease of banana (Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. cubense) in USA since 1950's which ended the cultivation of Gros Michel, a popular banana variety in USA. Lately, stem rust or black rust caused Puccinia graministritici (also known as Ug99) was first detected in Uganda in 1998 which then spread to the neighboring countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Sudan, Yemen, as well as in Iran. Thirteen races of UG99 have threaten global wheat production because of their abilities to cause 100% crop loss.



The current population in Bangladesh is around 163 million. But there is a rare occasion of food scarcity or hunger across the country in recent times due to the advancement of modern agricultural technologies. But, the story of food supply was worrying in the war-torn newly borne Bangladesh in 1971-72. More serious example of starvation was reported at the very end of British rule in the India-Bangla subcontinent when there was a famine popularly known as the Great Bengal famine since 1943.



The famine cost around 3 million lives. The dead bodies were lying across the major cities of Bengal. The famine was occurred due to the epidemic development of brown spot of rice (Bipolarisoryzae), a fungal disease. The conducive climatic conditions (such as prolonged rainfall, high humidity, and suitable range of temperature 20-30�C for a long time) were responsible for the rapid development of brown spot. Thus, the disease occurrence was gone unabated. The range of crop damage was between 60-100%. As rice was the staple food of Bengal, thus any intervention of its production causes severe consequences.



In Bangladesh, the most recent incident of the wheat blast (Magnaportheoryzae), an emerging fungal disease in 2016 was liable to cause crop damage up to 100% in some wheat-growing areas. This emerging disease has changed our understanding of the sudden outbreak and economic consequences of plant disease. Before 2016, this disease has never been reported in South Asia. The molecular analysis of the wheat blast stain found in Bangladeshi was found similar to the Brazilian strain. These findings indicated the significance of strict quarantine measures at the land, air, and seaports.



An infected seed lot or even a tiny infected seed if intentionally carried by a traveller from foreign countries is enough to cause the epidemic development of a serious disease in our country. Those, who are experienced to travel Australia and New Zealand have noticed the strict quarantine processes of moving any living plant or animal materials from a foreign source. This is now high time to revise the existing quarantine policies so that we could exert stern action against the movement of any plant material from outside the country.



The epidemic occurrence of plant disease requires three main factors such as host, pathogen, and environment. The host should be susceptible, the pathogen should be virulent and the environment should be favourable. In this case, environmental factors (solar radiation, precipitation, temperature, and humidity) are the main driving force of plant growth reproduction and multiplication of pathogens. Global climate change may favour some minor pathogens to become major pathogens. Continuous increase of temperature and CO2 levels is responsible to change the physiological parameters of plants. Hence, the disease intensity is increased. Global warming may cause shifts of hosts plants to new areas which result in the emergence of new diseases.



A recent survey conducted by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Bangladesh reported 1758 fungal diseases in around 450 plant species. Among these diseases, some of the most important emerging fungal diseases are Sclerotinia rot (S.sclerotiorum) in different vegetables, bakane of rice (Gibberellafujikuroi),false smut in rice, choanephora blight of country bean and brinjal, wheat blast, bipolaris leaf blight of wheat, decline syndrome of jackfruit and coconuts, etc. These diseases were previously considered as less important diseases in Bangladesh. But, their resurgence in recent times is alarming for future food security in Bangladesh. Henceforth, we should immediately tackle their incidences.



Lastly, a long-term (10 years) plan is strongly suggested on some key issues such as the application of strict quarantine measures at all the borders, expansion of automated techniques of early disease detection and disease forecasting, and quick adoption of climate-smart agriculture techniques. With these measures, we could tackle the challenges of emerging fungal diseases in Bangladesh.

Professor Md. Abdullahil Baki Bhuiyan, Department of Plant Pathology, BSMRAU, Gazipur, Bangladesh







On multiple occasions, human civilization was challenged by several factors such as man-made factors (i.e., war), and natural factors (explicitly flood, cyclones, excessive rainfall, prolonged drought, and famines). In addition, plant diseases posed a considerable threat to the survival and livelihood of humans. Plant disease epidemics resulted in famine and displacement of millions of people across the globe. The very first example of such an epidemic was the rust disease of cereals in Europe which was occurred during the ancient time around 700 B.C. The Romans created the ceremony named Robigalia which involved prayers, procession and sacrifice to please the god of rust (Robigus) in an expectation to save their wheat crops from destruction.The worst among the list was the late blight of potato (Phytophthora infestans) in Ireland and nearby European countries which caused the Great Irish Famine (1846-1850). The population of Ireland was dropped to 5 million from 8 million over the period of 5 years of famine. Nearly 1.5 million people have died and about 1 million people were migrated during the famine years of 1845-1850 was mainly to England, Scotland, South Wales, North America, and Australia. The worst year during the famine period was 1847, named as 'Black 47'.Subsequently, the epidemic incident of downy mildew (Plasmoparaviticola) in grapes resulted in economic ruin of the wine industry in the Mediterranean during early 1865. Both, Phytophthora infestans and Plasmoparaviticola are fungus like organisms belong to the Phylum Oomycota. Another important epidemic disease was panama disease of banana (Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. cubense) in USA since 1950's which ended the cultivation of Gros Michel, a popular banana variety in USA. Lately, stem rust or black rust caused Puccinia graministritici (also known as Ug99) was first detected in Uganda in 1998 which then spread to the neighboring countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Sudan, Yemen, as well as in Iran. Thirteen races of UG99 have threaten global wheat production because of their abilities to cause 100% crop loss.The current population in Bangladesh is around 163 million. But there is a rare occasion of food scarcity or hunger across the country in recent times due to the advancement of modern agricultural technologies. But, the story of food supply was worrying in the war-torn newly borne Bangladesh in 1971-72. More serious example of starvation was reported at the very end of British rule in the India-Bangla subcontinent when there was a famine popularly known as the Great Bengal famine since 1943.The famine cost around 3 million lives. The dead bodies were lying across the major cities of Bengal. The famine was occurred due to the epidemic development of brown spot of rice (Bipolarisoryzae), a fungal disease. The conducive climatic conditions (such as prolonged rainfall, high humidity, and suitable range of temperature 20-30�C for a long time) were responsible for the rapid development of brown spot. Thus, the disease occurrence was gone unabated. The range of crop damage was between 60-100%. As rice was the staple food of Bengal, thus any intervention of its production causes severe consequences.In Bangladesh, the most recent incident of the wheat blast (Magnaportheoryzae), an emerging fungal disease in 2016 was liable to cause crop damage up to 100% in some wheat-growing areas. This emerging disease has changed our understanding of the sudden outbreak and economic consequences of plant disease. Before 2016, this disease has never been reported in South Asia. The molecular analysis of the wheat blast stain found in Bangladeshi was found similar to the Brazilian strain. These findings indicated the significance of strict quarantine measures at the land, air, and seaports.An infected seed lot or even a tiny infected seed if intentionally carried by a traveller from foreign countries is enough to cause the epidemic development of a serious disease in our country. Those, who are experienced to travel Australia and New Zealand have noticed the strict quarantine processes of moving any living plant or animal materials from a foreign source. This is now high time to revise the existing quarantine policies so that we could exert stern action against the movement of any plant material from outside the country.The epidemic occurrence of plant disease requires three main factors such as host, pathogen, and environment. The host should be susceptible, the pathogen should be virulent and the environment should be favourable. In this case, environmental factors (solar radiation, precipitation, temperature, and humidity) are the main driving force of plant growth reproduction and multiplication of pathogens. Global climate change may favour some minor pathogens to become major pathogens. Continuous increase of temperature and CO2 levels is responsible to change the physiological parameters of plants. Hence, the disease intensity is increased. Global warming may cause shifts of hosts plants to new areas which result in the emergence of new diseases.A recent survey conducted by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Bangladesh reported 1758 fungal diseases in around 450 plant species. Among these diseases, some of the most important emerging fungal diseases are Sclerotinia rot (S.sclerotiorum) in different vegetables, bakane of rice (Gibberellafujikuroi),false smut in rice, choanephora blight of country bean and brinjal, wheat blast, bipolaris leaf blight of wheat, decline syndrome of jackfruit and coconuts, etc. These diseases were previously considered as less important diseases in Bangladesh. But, their resurgence in recent times is alarming for future food security in Bangladesh. Henceforth, we should immediately tackle their incidences.Lastly, a long-term (10 years) plan is strongly suggested on some key issues such as the application of strict quarantine measures at all the borders, expansion of automated techniques of early disease detection and disease forecasting, and quick adoption of climate-smart agriculture techniques. With these measures, we could tackle the challenges of emerging fungal diseases in Bangladesh.Professor Md. Abdullahil Baki Bhuiyan, Department of Plant Pathology, BSMRAU, Gazipur, Bangladesh