Boro plantation with machine begins at Batiaghata

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

A view of machine-based paddy plantation at Batiaghata. photo: observer

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA, Jan 26: The machine-based experimental planting of paddy saplings has begun in Batiaghata Upazila of the district this Boro season.
The experimental sapling plantation is being made on 50 acres of land in the upazila. The plantation is going on rapidly and also at a lower cost.
According to field sources, getting such easy and time and cost-effective sapling planting system, farmers at Jalma Union are delighted.
Through the government incentive, Batiaghata Agriculture Office is working to make this planting system successful by going to field to field.
Batiaghata Upazila Agriculture Officer  Rabiul Islam said, same species of saplings are planted by the machine on 50 acres in the upazila; later these paddy fields will be lifted by combined harvesting machine.
Under the incentive programme, this system of planting will be continuing. Firstly seed paddy is sowed on tray; when the saplings grow a little, the tray is put in the machine; later saplings are planted at array by running the machine.
The new sapling planting system was inaugurated by ex-principal  SM Ferdaus Sheikh on Sunday. The opening was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Muminur Rahman.



« PreviousNext »

