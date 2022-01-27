Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in Barishal

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 26: Two people including a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in the district in three days.
Police recovered the floating body of a young man from the Kirtankhola River in the city on Wednesday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 26, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the river in Rasulpur area in the city in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The body bore no injury marks.
An unnatural death case was filed with Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali PS Azimul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to find out the identity of the deceased.
On the other hand, a minor boy, who went missing in a canal in Wazirpur Upazila in the district, has been found dead on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Khairul Shikder, 5, son of Khalil Shikder, a resident of Munshir Taluk Village under Jollai Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Khairul fell in the Moshang Canal in the area on Saturday morning.
Being informed, divers from the local fire service and civil defence station rushed in and conducted a long search, but they could able to trace him.
Later, locals found his body at around 3:30pm on Monday and recovered it from the canal.


