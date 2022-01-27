Video
Home Countryside

Seven nabbed with drugs in four districts

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Seven people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Pirojpur, Gazipur, Kurigram and Barishal, in two days.
MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 10 grams of hemp from Mathbaria Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.
The arrested persons are Russel, 23, son of Siddiq Mia, and Mahabub, 25, son of A Latif, residents of Khayer Dhatichora Village in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Raihan Ahmed Sohel said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chalita Bunia area in the afternoon, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mathbaria PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday noon, the SI added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria PS Md Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the matter.  
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police arrested three drug dealers along with 10kg of hemp from Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested persons are: Majid Bepari, 50, son of Abdul Mannan Bepari of Muladi Upazila in Barishal, Sabuj Mia, 35, son of Siddiqur Rahman of Bhandaria Upazila in Pirojpur, and Mokhsedul Hasan, son of Abdul Maleq of Haluaghat Upazila in Mymensingh. All of them live in rented houses in Dhaka and its adjacent area.
Kaliganj PS SI Md Mintu said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Tekpara area on the Kaliganj-Ghorashal Bypass Road at night, and arrested the trio along with the hemp from a private car.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaliganj PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Monday noon following a court order, the SI added.
Kaliganj PS OC Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 10kg of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested person is Shafiqul Islam, 20, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Kuti Chandraghona Village in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said a team of the law enforcers set up a check post in Uttar Sukhati area on the Nageshwari-Fulbari Road under Newashi Union in the upazila at night.
At that time, police stopped a motorcycle carrying Shafiqul and searched him.
Police, later, arrested him as the hemp was found in his possession.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday following a court order, the OC added.
BARISHAL: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 150 yaba tablets from Babuganj Upazila in the district early Sunday.
The arrested person is Md Bellal Hossain, 34, son of Md Azhar Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Kedarpur Union in the upazila.
District DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Bellal at around 2:30am, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Babuganj PS in this connection.
Barishal DNC SI Md Ishtiaq Hossain confirmed the matter.


