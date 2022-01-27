Video
Home Countryside

Fishermen beaten to death at Lalmohan

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Jan 26: A fisherman was stabbed to death and five others were injured in a clash over catching fish in the Meghna River in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Azgar Ali, 25, was the son of Khorshed, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Chandpur Union in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said fishermen of two fishing boats were locked into a clash over catching fishes in the Meghna River in Dhaligouranagar Union of the upazila in the afternoon.
Azgar Ali was beaten by his opponents at that time, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Azgar was taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
At least five fishermen also received injuries at that time.
The injured are Matin Majhi, Kamal, Russell, Zahur and Soleman.
Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint was filed with the PS yet.


