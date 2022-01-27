Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Health guidelines poorly maintained in Meherpur

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Jan 26: Everyone seems to be indifferent to the hygiene rules in the district. Though the government has been campaigning vigorously to implement hygiene rules, it is not maintained in public and private offices, courts and markets.
The administration has not yet taken any step to ensure health rules. But the administration sources said, legal action will be taken in this regard.
'No mask no service' slogan is ignored everywhere.
Officers, employees or service recipients are not wearing face masks. But they cannot explain the reasons of not using the mask. It seems they are not afraid of Covid-19. When asked, officials working in different offices could not answer. Such picture was seen in Gangni Upazila Engineer's Office and Project Implementation Office.
Hiran of Kamarkhali Village, who came for correction of his birth registration, said, "It is okay to wear a mask, but I forgot to bring it."
Tofazzal Hossain of Mohammadpur, a contractor who came to the Upazila Engineering Office, echoed his view.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer Niranjan Chakraborty said the people who came to the office are being warned but no one following the rules. They need to be brought under the law, said Upazila Engineer Faisal Hossain. In addition to warning everyone to abide by the health rules, a tough decision will be taken, he added
The situation is the same in tea shops or markets. No one is maintaining the health rules. Buyers and sellers are not wearing masks.
Afsana of Chandamari Village, who came to buy winter clothes at Gangni Bazar's Sapnachura shop, said she is wearing a burqa, so she does not wear mask.
Fatema said she has been vaccinated, and she is reluctant to wear  mask.
In  Kajal's clothing store,  buyers and sellers were seen unmasked. The seller Kajal Hossain said everyone is being advised to wear mask, but they are showing reluctance.
The health rules is breached in transport sector. Drivers, helpers and
passengers are not wearing masks. The drivers said there is nothing to do if passengers do not wear masks.
MK Reza, RMO (Residential Medical Officer) of Gangni Upazila Health Complex, said cases of coronavirus have already reached extreme levels; there is no substitute for following the hygiene rules;  various types of publicity campaigns are being conducted; and corona cannot be contained without everyone's cooperation.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mausumi Khanam said, a massive publicity campaign is being carried out; efforts are being made to raise awareness; and legal action will be taken to enforce the health rules.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boro plantation with machine begins at Batiaghata
Two found dead in Barishal
Seven nabbed with drugs in four districts
Fishermen beaten to death at Lalmohan
General students formed a human chain in front of Moulvibazar Press Club
Health guidelines poorly maintained in Meherpur
Paver-carpeted road eases communication at Fulbaria
28 fined for breaching health guidelines in two districts


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft