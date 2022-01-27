Health guidelines poorly maintained in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Jan 26: Everyone seems to be indifferent to the hygiene rules in the district. Though the government has been campaigning vigorously to implement hygiene rules, it is not maintained in public and private offices, courts and markets.

The administration has not yet taken any step to ensure health rules. But the administration sources said, legal action will be taken in this regard.

'No mask no service' slogan is ignored everywhere.

Officers, employees or service recipients are not wearing face masks. But they cannot explain the reasons of not using the mask. It seems they are not afraid of Covid-19. When asked, officials working in different offices could not answer. Such picture was seen in Gangni Upazila Engineer's Office and Project Implementation Office.

Hiran of Kamarkhali Village, who came for correction of his birth registration, said, "It is okay to wear a mask, but I forgot to bring it."

Tofazzal Hossain of Mohammadpur, a contractor who came to the Upazila Engineering Office, echoed his view.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Niranjan Chakraborty said the people who came to the office are being warned but no one following the rules. They need to be brought under the law, said Upazila Engineer Faisal Hossain. In addition to warning everyone to abide by the health rules, a tough decision will be taken, he added

The situation is the same in tea shops or markets. No one is maintaining the health rules. Buyers and sellers are not wearing masks.

Afsana of Chandamari Village, who came to buy winter clothes at Gangni Bazar's Sapnachura shop, said she is wearing a burqa, so she does not wear mask.

Fatema said she has been vaccinated, and she is reluctant to wear mask.

In Kajal's clothing store, buyers and sellers were seen unmasked. The seller Kajal Hossain said everyone is being advised to wear mask, but they are showing reluctance.

The health rules is breached in transport sector. Drivers, helpers and

passengers are not wearing masks. The drivers said there is nothing to do if passengers do not wear masks.

MK Reza, RMO (Residential Medical Officer) of Gangni Upazila Health Complex, said cases of coronavirus have already reached extreme levels; there is no substitute for following the hygiene rules; various types of publicity campaigns are being conducted; and corona cannot be contained without everyone's cooperation.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mausumi Khanam said, a massive publicity campaign is being carried out; efforts are being made to raise awareness; and legal action will be taken to enforce the health rules.














