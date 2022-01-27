Paver-carpeted road eases communication at Fulbaria



The photo shows road carpeting by paver machine in Fulbaria Upazila. photo: observer

Koiarchala Nasar Sop Sagardighee RHD GC Road is such a road in Fulbaria Upazila, which was carpeted by the paver machine.

The construction work of the road in the upazila of Mymensingh District has been finished under the supervision of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).

LGED sources said, the carpeting of the 10 kilometre road has been completed under Northern Bangladesh Integrated Developent Project (NBIDP). It has been constructed at about Tk 8.40 crore. Beneficiaries are happy.

According to field sources, in carpeting other roads, conventional machines were used. But in the case of carpeting this road, super modern paver machine has been used. While commuting on the road, people expressed their satisfaction and asked for carpeting other new roads by paver machine.

Van Driver Md A. Salam said, it is better to run vehicle on this road than other road; the fare of this road is lower by Tk 10; and it is a free-moving road without risk.

Auto driver A. Mannan said, "We don't feel jerking while plying on the road as the carpeting has been finished by the paver machine. We are happy."

Motor Cycle Driver Enayet said, "I use this road for going to somewhere as the finishing of the road is very good. We want sich carpeted roads in the upazila."

Upazila Engineer Md Mahbub Morshed said, "According to my knowledge, it is the best road in the upazila. Its sustainability will be long lasting for being finished with the paver machine. If locals are happy, it is our success."















