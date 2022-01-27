Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Paver-carpeted road eases communication at Fulbaria

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

The photo shows road carpeting by paver machine in Fulbaria Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows road carpeting by paver machine in Fulbaria Upazila. photo: observer

FULBARIA, MYMENSINGH, Jan 26: Padestrians and commuters feel comfort while moving on the road carpeted by paver machine.
Koiarchala Nasar Sop Sagardighee RHD GC Road is such a road in Fulbaria Upazila,  which was carpeted by the paver machine.
The construction work of the road in the upazila of Mymensingh District has been finished  under the supervision of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).
LGED sources said, the carpeting of the 10 kilometre road has been completed under Northern Bangladesh Integrated Developent Project (NBIDP). It has been constructed at about Tk 8.40 crore. Beneficiaries are happy.
According to field sources, in carpeting other roads, conventional machines were used. But in the case of carpeting this road, super modern paver machine has been used. While commuting on the road, people expressed their satisfaction and asked for carpeting other new roads by paver machine.
Van Driver Md A. Salam said, it is better to run vehicle on this road than other road; the fare of this road is lower by Tk 10; and it is a free-moving road without risk.
Auto driver A. Mannan said, "We don't feel jerking while plying on the  road as the carpeting has been finished by the paver machine. We are happy."  
Motor Cycle Driver Enayet said, "I use this road for going to somewhere as the finishing of the road is very good. We want sich carpeted roads in the upazila."
Upazila Engineer Md Mahbub Morshed said, "According to my knowledge, it is the best road in the upazila. Its sustainability will be long lasting for being finished with the paver machine. If locals are happy, it is our success."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boro plantation with machine begins at Batiaghata
Two found dead in Barishal
Seven nabbed with drugs in four districts
Fishermen beaten to death at Lalmohan
General students formed a human chain in front of Moulvibazar Press Club
Health guidelines poorly maintained in Meherpur
Paver-carpeted road eases communication at Fulbaria
28 fined for breaching health guidelines in two districts


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft