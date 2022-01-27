Video
Thursday, 27 January, 2022
28 fined for breaching health guidelines in two districts

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined 28 people for violating the health guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak in two districts- Rangamati and Sirajganj.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined 13 pedestrians Tk 6,50 for violating the restrictions imposed to tackle Covid-19 in Kaptai Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Kaptai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Muntasir Jahan conducted a drive in Baraichhari Bazar area in the morning and fined them the amount for breaching health rules.
Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Jasim Uddin, UNO office assistant Sirajul Islam and other law enforcers helped the mobile court to conduct the drive.
SIRAJGANJ: Three mobile courts in the district on Tuesday fined 15 people Tk 1,900 for breaching the government health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Assistant Commissioner of the district administration Kurshia Akhter confirmed the drive.
She said such drives will continue in the district to prevent the spread of the virus.


