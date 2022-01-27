Covid-19: Eight more people die, 2,532 more infected in 27 districts

A total of eight more people died of and 2,532 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 27 districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division, 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Kishoreganj, Bogura and Sirajganj districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Four more people died of and 1,088 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

One more person died of the virus here in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

With this, the death toll reached to 1,697 in the division.

Of the total deceased, 689 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Meanwhile, some 1,088 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the caseload reached to 1,05,546 since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday.

The new positive cases are showing a significant rising trend compared to the previous day's figure of 882.

On the other hand, the recovery count rose to 97,461 in the division after 127 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.

Besides, all the positive cases of Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 23,856 were kept in isolation units of different dedicated hospitals for institutional quarantine.

Of them, 20,234 have by now been released.

Some 394 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 55 others were released from isolation during the same time.

Of the 1,088 new cases, 436 were detected in Rajshahi including 399 in its city, followed by 207 in Pabna, 177 in Bogura, 86 in Sirajganj, 61 in Naogaon, 44 in Chapainawabganj, 43 in Natore and 34 in Joypurhat districts.

With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 30,309 in Rajshahi including 24,752 in its city, 5,826 in Chapainawabganj, 6,896 in Naogaon, 8,714 in Natore, 5,010 in Joypurhat, 23,188 in Bogura, 11,914 in Sirajganj and 13,689 in Pabna districts.

A total of 1,18,456 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10, 2020 to prevent community transmission of the deadly virus.

Among them, 1,14,932 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their quarantine period.

Earlier, three more patients died at the Covid-19 unit in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

KHULNA: One more person died of 880 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total fatalities from the virus rose to 3,203 in the division.

Of them, 810 were from Khulna, followed by 790 from Kushtia, 517 from Jashore, 269 from Jhenidah, 189 from Chuadanga, 145 from Bagerhat, 121 from Narail, 183 from Meherpur, 91 from Magura and 88 from Satkhira districts.

Meanwhile, a total of 880 more people have tested positive for the virus in all 10 districts of the division till 8am on Wednesday, climbing the number of infected patients to 1,18,341 here.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 229 were detected in Jashore, followed by 189 in Khulna, 120 in Kushtia, 86 in Jhenidah, 78 in Chuadanga, 71 in Satkhira, 35 in Bagerhat, 33 in Magura, 22 in Narail and 17 in Meherpur districts of the division.

With the new 880 detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 29,256 in Khulna, 23,240 in Jashore, 19,615 in Kustia, 10,146 in Jhenidah, 7,466 in Satkhira, 7,142 in Chuadanga, 7,208 in Bagerhat, 5,109 in Narail, 4,845 in Meherpur and 4,314 in Magura districts.

Khulna Divisional Director of Health Dr Monjur Morshed confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

The new daily infection figure shows an almost increase compared to the previous day's figure 714, said the health department sources.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1,19,386 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 1, 13.438 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 72 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 36 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Wednesday.

Among the total infected people, 1, 09,473 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with eight new recoveries found on Wednesday morning, said Dr Monjur, adding that a total of 18,538 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

A total of 1, 04,771 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 in 2020 to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

Of them, 1,04,48 people, now, have been released as they were given clearance after completing their respective 14-day quarantine.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 88 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday night.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 12,452 here.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Saiful Islam has confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 36 are in Sadar, 22 in Bhairab, 14 in Katiadi,four in Kuliarchar and Bajitpur each, three in Pakundia, two in Karimganj, one in Hossainpur and Mithamoin upazilas each.

With this, the upazila-wise breakup of the total virus cases is 5,285 in Sadar, 440 in Hossainpur, 392 in Karimganj, 303 in Tarail, 651 in Pakundia, 1104 in Katiadi, 476 in Kuliarchar, 2,489 in Bhairab, 160 in Nikli, 786 in Bajitpur, 104 in Itna, 128 in Mithamoin and 134 in Austagram upazilas of the district.

BARISHAL: One more person died of and 205 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

The infection rate of the virus cases now stands at 48.7 per cent.

Dr Humayn Shaheen Khan said 130 people have tested positive for the virus in Patuakhali, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barguna and Jhalakathi districts in the last 24 hours.

Of them, 24 are in Patuakhali, 35 in Bhola, 43 in Pirojpur, 15 in Barguna and 13 are in Jhalakathi districts.

Meanwhile, some 156 samples were tested in the RTPCR lab of the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital during this period where 75 people found positive for the virus during this period.

BOGURA: One more person died of and 200 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saleq Uddin, 60. He died at the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment. He was found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, some 200 more people have tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,33,264 in the district.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said a total of 398 samples have been tested in the district in the last 24 hours where 200 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 50.69 per cent.

On the other hand, some 20 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 22,304 in the district.

Some 77 patients are now undergoing treatment at three designated hospitals in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: Some 71 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Tuesday.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapad Roy confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said a total of 165 samples have been tested in the district in the last 24 hours where 71 people found positive for the virus.





