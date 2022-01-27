Video
Home Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Four people including two minor children have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Natore, Madaripur, Magura and Barishal, in three days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An elderly man, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Tuesday night.
Deceased Shahidullah Sheikh, 91, was the father of District Correspondent of RTV Sheikh Tofazzal Hossain. He was a resident of Dokul Moholla under Baraigram Municipality.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Keramat Ali said Shahidullah was standing at Baraigram Thana Mor on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway on January 19. At that time, a Bonpara-bound CNG-run three-wheeler hit him hard, leaving the elderly man critically injured.
Critically injured Shahidullah was rushed to a local clinic first and later, shifted to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 9pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment, the OC added.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Baraigram Central Eidgah Field at 11:30am on Wednesday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Mission, 5, son of Mithu Molla, a resident of Khaschar Bachamara Village under Sanyasirchar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Mission was playing on the rural road in front of his house in Khaschar Bachamara in the afternoon.
At that time, a sand-laden drum truck hit him, leaving the child seriously injured.
He was rescued and rushed to Pancchar Royel Hospital in the area, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.   
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers seized the truck.
Pancchar Highway PS OC Gazi Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken upon the complaint of the deceased's family members.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Md Tabibur Rahman, 45, son of Baki Mia Master, a resident of Mouli Village under Balidia Union in the upazila.
The injured is Md Abdur Razzak, son of late Mujibur Uddin, a resident of Urura Village under Binodpur Union. He lost his both legs in the accident.
Police and local sources said a Magura-bound speedy drum truck hit a nosimon (local vehicle) in Kalukandi area under Binodpur Union in the upazila at around 7:30pm, which left four people seriously injured.
Of the injured, Abdur Razzak lost his both of the legs and Tabiur Rahman was stated to be in critical condition.
Abdur Razzak was rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital and other three injured were taken to Magura Sadar Hospital.
Tabibur Rahman succumbed to his injuries there at around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the driver of the killer drum truck managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.
Mohammadpur PS OC Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
BARISHAL: A play group school boy was killed in a road accident in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Md Emdadul Haq, 7, was identified as son of brick field labourer Md Monir Hossain of Uttar Baishari Village under Baishari Union in Banaripara Upazila.
According to witnesses, along with his grandfather, Emdadul was going to pray in the mosque beside Uttar Baishari Baiely Bridge of Dandat-Bisharkhali Road; when they were crossing the road, a battery-run van hit him. Later he was brought to 50-Bed Banripara Upazila Hospital in a critical condition, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.


