Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:58 AM
Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

LONDON, Jan 26: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record and vowed to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties.
The final report from an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray has not yet been submitted to Downing Street, the government said. The explosive confirmation that London's Metropolitan Police force has now started its own investigation could complicate the release of Gray's report, but opposition parties insisted on its publication in full.
Johnson, in a bad-tempered session of weekly questions in parliament, said he could not comment further on the "partygate" revelations pending the investigations. But he said the government -- from its pandemic response to economic recovery, and "bringing the West together" against Russia's threats to Ukraine -- was not going anywhere.
"We've got the big calls right and we -- and in particular I -- are getting on with the job," the prime minister said. Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer anticipated that the release of Gray's report was imminent and that Johnson would give a statement in response "later today or tomorrow". He called anew on the Conservative leader to resign, arguing Johnson had "shown nothing but contempt for the decency, honesty and respect that define this country".
Gray, described as an iron-willed enforcer of probity in government, has been investigating revelations that Downing Street staff held frequent parties over the past two years while the rest of the country was in lockdown. Johnson -- the populist architect of Britain's Brexit split from the EU -- has faced public outrage over the parties.
The prime minister attended several events, including a crowded gathering held for his birthday in June 2020 at a time when indoor socialising was banned.  Many on social media have highlighted how they missed significant life events themselves out of respect for social distancing rules, and were unable to comfort sick and dying loved ones struck down with Covid.
A tweet from Johnson re-emerged from March 2020 in which he told a seven-year-old girl that she was setting a "great example to us all", after she cancelled her own birthday party. At least seven backbench Conservative MPs have called publicly for Johnson's resignation. A total of 54 letters are required to trigger a party vote of no                    confidence.    -AFP


