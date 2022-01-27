Video
Cambodia PM urges Myanmar junta chief to allow aid

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Jan 26: Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen urged Myanmar's military ruler to allow a visit by a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and support humanitarian aid access, an official said on Wednesday.
Hun Sen as ASEAN chairman held a video call with military strongman Min Aung Hlaing and appealed to him to follow a five-point agreement to address the Myanmar conflict, Kao Kim Hourn, secretary of state at Cambodia's foreign ministry, told reporters.
The consensus, which Min Aung Hlaing agreed to in a face-to-face meeting with ASEAN leaders in April last year, commits to ceasing hostilities, granting humanitarian access and supporting inclusive dialogue.
Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government nearly a year ago, with close to 1,500 civilians killed in the junta's crackdown on its opponents and troops in the countryside fighting on multiple fronts with pro-democracy militias and ethnic minority armies.
The junta says it is fighting "terrorists". Kao Kim Hourn did not say how Min Aung Hlaing responded to the proposals. A spokesman for Myanmar's military government did not answer a call seeking comment on Wednesday's discussion.    -REUTERS


