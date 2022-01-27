Syria Kurds retake prison, ending six-day IS attack

HASAKEH, Jan 26: Kurdish forces on Wednesday retook full control of a prison in northeast Syria where Islamic State group jihadists had been holed up since attacking it six days earlier.

The brazen IS jailbreak attempt and ensuing clashes left more than 180 dead in the jihadists' most high-profile military operation since the loss of their "caliphate" nearly three years ago. Ghwayran prison in the city of Hasakeh was thought to hold around 3,500 IS inmates when the initial attack was first launched on January 20 with explosives-laden vehicles steered by suicide bombers.

With US and other foreign forces stepping in to support Kurdish elite units, the neighbourhood around the prison was secured and the besieged militants inside the prison started turning themselves in. The SDF -- the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration's de-facto army -- had said earlier Wednesday that more than 1,000 IS inmates had surrendered.

Thousands of Hasakeh residents were forced to leave their homes after at least 100 IS fighters stormed the facility last Thursday, in their biggest show of force in years. In one mosque located at a safe distance from the chaos, hundreds of women and children were huddled together in the biting winter cold. Fighting in and around the prison since Thursday has killed 181 people, including 124 IS jihadists, 50 Kurdish fighters and seven civilians, according to the Observatory. -AFP









