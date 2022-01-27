Video
Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

ROME, JAN 26: Italian giants Juventus are close to signing Fiorentina's rampaging 21-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic, Italian media reported widely on Tuesday.
Often compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Serb has 17 goals in Serie A this season and Juventus are ready to pay around 70 million euros for the youngster as they seek to fill the goal gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.
With only 18 months remaining on Vlahovic's deal in Florence, speculation around his destiny has risen considerably.
In the summer Fiorentina held off interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal are also said to be watching closely.
Juventus lost Ronaldo's goals this season after he moved on to Manchester United and Vlahovic appears a good fit.
Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport said Juventus had offered just short of 70 million Euros ($79 million) while Sky Italia reported a global figure of 75 million euros.
Fiorentina owner Italian-American businessman Rocco Commisso offered Vlahovic an improved contract in October and insisted he would not be held to ransom when the player refused.
"Our annual turnover is around 75 million euros, so we can't risk losing him on a free transfer," Fiorentina director Daniele Prade said this week.
The fee would be the biggest in Serie A history for a winter break transfer.
The current record came when AC Milan paid 40 million euros to Brazilian club Flamengo for Lucas Paqueta in January 2019.    -AFP


