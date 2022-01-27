Video
Thursday, 27 January, 2022
Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

MADRID, JAN 26: Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed a six-month loan move to Sevilla, the clubs announced on Tuesday, as the France international looks to revive his career in La Liga.
Martial will join Sevilla's title charge in Spain, with the club in second place and trailing Real Madrid by four points.
The 26-year-old told United's interim coach Ralf Rangnick that he wanted to leave in January after growing frustrated with a lack of playing opportunities.
Rangnick then accused Martial of refusing to travel to a game against Aston Villa earlier this month, a claim Martial refuted.
He made his first appearance under Rangnick as a substitute against West Ham last weekend and contributed to Marcus Rashford's winning goal, after being jeered by some United fans when he came on.
"He's a great player, one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but we have other players in his position. It's his wish that he wants to leave," Rangnick said on Saturday.
Martial was one of the brightest prospects in Europe when United signed him for a then world record fee for a teenager in 2015.
After a promising first season under Louis van Gaal, the Frenchman struggled to impress Jose Mourinho during his two-year spell at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment rekindled Martial's career in Manchester and he enjoyed his best goalscoring season in 2019/20, netting 23 goals.
But a long-term knee injury saw him miss the second half of last season and he fell down the pecking order after the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho.    -AFP


