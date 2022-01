Women calling themselves the "Hidjabers" warm up before playing football in the Luxembourg garden facing the French Senate in Paris on January 26, 2022 as a protest after senators voted last week in favour of a ban of the wearing of religious symbols during events and competitions organised by sports federations. photo: AFP









