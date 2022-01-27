Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback

Tsitsipas romps into semis

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2022. photo: AFP

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2022. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, JAN 26: Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive.
Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround.
The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena.
Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
"I just fought to the last point and manage to raise my level."
It sets up a repeat of last year's semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, which Medvedev won in straight sets before going on to lose to Novak Djokovic in the championship match.
The Greek fourth seed Tsitsipas was earlier in rampant form as he destroyed Italian world number 10 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
By contrast to Medvedev's struggles, Tsitsipas made serene progress in a two-hour afternoon romp halted only by rain, which caused a brief delay for the Rod Laver Arena roof to be shut and the court to be mopped dry.
The change in conditions made no difference to a dominant, flawless performance from the world number four who grasped control of the quarter-final with a break in Sinner's opening service game and did not relinquish his firm grip.
"My humility helped a lot today, I knew I was going out on the court to face a very good player," Tsitsipas said.
"I just focused on my very best shots and it paid off better than I thought.
The women's semi-final line-up was completed by Danielle Collins and Iga Swiatek who enjoyed vastly contrasting wins in the last eight on Wednesday.
Collins swept past unseeded Alize Cornet in just 88 minutes to match her run to the last four in 2019 and shatter the French veteran's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final.
But seventh seed Swiatek had to fight back from a set and a break down against unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi.
The 20-year-old Swiatek proved too dogged as she outlasted Kanepi, who is 16 years her senior, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 after a marathon 3hr 1min encounter in energy-sapping heat.
"I had so many break points (nine) in the first set that I felt like I missed my chances," said Swiatek, the 2020 French Open
champion.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South American stars sweating on World Cup qualification
Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash
Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic
Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla
Footballers suffering from Covid effects after initial recovery
"Hidjabers"
Barty wary of 'exceptional' Keys, Collins ready for 'strong' Swiatek
Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft