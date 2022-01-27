Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan wrap up series clean sweep against Netherlands

Published : Thursday, 27 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Netherlands' Colin Ackermann (L) plays a shot as Afghanistan's wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C) watches during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Netherlands at the Asian Sports City Stadium in Doha on January 25, 2022. photo: AFP

Netherlands' Colin Ackermann (L) plays a shot as Afghanistan's wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C) watches during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Netherlands at the Asian Sports City Stadium in Doha on January 25, 2022. photo: AFP

DOHA, JAN 26: Afghanistan sealed a series whitewash of the Netherlands on Tuesday in the third one-day international in Doha, boosting their 2023 World Cup qualifying bid.
Najibullah Zadran smashed a 59-ball 71 as the Afghans posted 254-5 from their 50 overs, before their spinners induced a Dutch collapse from 103-0 to 179 all out.
The 75-run victory was Afghanistan's sixth win from as many matches and moves them up to fifth in the 13-team 2023 World Cup Super League table.
The top eight nations will earn automatic qualification for next year's global showpiece in India.
Afghanistan have played in each of the last two ODI World Cups.
Batting first for the third successive game in the series, Hashmatullah Shahidi's men made a solid start, with Riaz Hussan and Rahmat Shah making 50 and 48 respectively.
Najibullah provided the impetus to set a challenging total, smashing eight fours and three sixes in his innings.
The Netherlands made a brilliant start to their chase with a 103-run opening stand between Scott Edwards and Colin Ackermann.
But leg-spinner Qais Ahmad, making his ODI debut, trapped Tonga-born wicket-keeper Edwards lbw for 54 to start a procession of wickets.
Rashid Khan dismissed Ackermann for 81 and the Netherlands offered very little other resistance. The 21-year-old Qais, who has starred in T20 franchise cricket around the world, took the last two wickets to finish with figures of 3-32.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
South American stars sweating on World Cup qualification
Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash
Juventus in 70m euro move for rising star Vlahovic
Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla
Footballers suffering from Covid effects after initial recovery
"Hidjabers"
Barty wary of 'exceptional' Keys, Collins ready for 'strong' Swiatek
Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback


Latest News
US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar
SUST problems will be solved soon, says Dipu Moni
BNP has no outline on politics, elections: Quader
Russia ruling party urges leadership to arm Ukraine separatists
Heavy rain paralyses life, causes waterlogging, traffic chaos in Dhaka
Govt providing booster dose considering pandemic situation: PM
Body formed to probe zebras’ deaths at Safari Park
Five former SUST students released on bail
'Life is beautiful', says Fakhrul as he turns 74
2 bus drivers held over Moghbazar road crash
Most Read News
5 SUST students held in Dhaka for financing strikers in Sylhet
Bangladesh-Russia partnership fully meets their common interests: Russian FM
Child orator Rafiqul indicted in DSA case
Biden warns Putin with sanctions over Ukraine
Bangladesh’s apparel market in Europe
Pfizer, BioNTech start trial of omicron-targeted vaccine
Three killed, six injured in Nilphamari train crash
Xi: China's low carbon push must guarantee energy, food security
SUST students break hunger strike after 7-day, movement to go on
UN urges Burkina military to free president 'immediately'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft